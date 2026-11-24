(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northmark Metals Corp. (“Northmark” or the“Company”) (TSXV: NMRK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property acquisition agreement dated November 23, 2026 (the“Purchase Agreement”) with arm's length parties (the“Vendors”), pursuant to which Northmark will acquire a 100% interest in 39 mineral claims comprising approximately 23,208 hectares in Saskatchewan, Canada, comprising the Twigge Lake, Saskoba Lake, Curved Lake and McKenzie Bay properties (collectively, the“Properties”) (the“Transaction”).

The Properties cover parts of the Flin Flon domain, a belt of 1.9-billion-year-old volcanic arc rocks that straddles the Saskatchewan–Manitoba border. According to the Province of Manitoba, 31 volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits have been developed in the domain since the first discovery at Flin Flon in 1914, and more than 170 million tonnes of sulphide ore have been mined from them or are under development. The belt continues for more than 150 km to the south beneath a thin cover of Paleozoic dolostone and sandstone that does not block electromagnetic (“EM”) surveys. This covered part of the belt is at least twice the size of the exposed part and is considered to have similar potential; McIlvenna Bay, for example, was discovered in 1988 beneath up to 30 m of this cover. Twigge Lake, Saskoba Lake and most of McKenzie Bay lie under 20 to 80 m of cover, while Curved Lake and northeastern McKenzie Bay lie directly on outcrop. Most of the recorded work on the Properties predates the year 2000 and consists of early airborne EM surveys and widely spaced drilling. No drilling on the claims has been recorded since 2000, and a government helicopter EM and magnetic survey flown over most of McKenzie Bay and Saskoba Lake in 2018 has not yet been followed up by drilling. Newly Acquired Claims Map:

McKenzie Bay (24 claims; 18,747 ha): The property extends 30 km southwest from Amisk Lake onto the covered part of the belt. In the northeast, trenches at the Muskeg Bay showing host exposed chalcopyrite in altered Amisk Group sedimentary rocks over a strong EM conductor and grab samples returned between 4% to 22% Cu. Nearby holes returned 0.55 g/t Au and 0.1% Cu over 3.0 m in a pyritic sericite schist (AM-9-82) and 1.0 g/t Au over 0.6 m in graphitic argillite with quartz veining (G-CAB 41). A government helicopter EM survey flown in 2018 outlined 70 strong EM anomalies (conductance above 50 siemens) on the northeastern claims, some of which may reflect graphitic sediments intersected in earlier drilling. The covered southwestern claims have no recorded mineralization, but they lie 0.9 to 2.1 km from copper-zinc zones intersected under the same cover on adjacent ground from work done in 1997–98, including 2.62% Cu, 5.87% Zn and 11.0 g/t Ag over 0.9 m in hole FON-416 at Windy Lake.



Curved Lake (6 claims; 744 ha): Curved Lake is 11 km southwest of Flin Flon, with highway access, and approximately 1 km from the past-producing Birch Lake and Flexar copper mines. Drilling at the Curved Lake A Zone in 1952 intersected three bands of massive pyrite‐pyrrhotite mineralization up to 21 m thick and returned up to 0.7% Cu and 0.7% Zn in core. Trenching in the area returned 1.09% Cu, 0.78% Zn and 16.5 g/t Ag over 2.1 m, and a separate sample assayed 3.13% Cu and 1.61% Ni. Molybdenite occurs on and near the claims.



Twigge Lake (6 claims; 1,502 ha): The property lies approximately 30 km west-southwest of McIlvenna Bay under 45 to 80 m of cover. Hole FON‐391, drilled on an EM conductor in 1997, intersected basalt over quartz-phyric rhyolite, a bimodal volcanic package of the type that hosts many VMS deposits. The conductor contains up to 20% pyrrhotite and 4% chalcopyrite, with the best assay result returning 1.29% Cu, 7.5 g/t Ag and 0.34% Zn over 0.24 m. Follow-up hole FON 440, collared about 160 m to the northwest, returned 0.18% Cu and 4.8 g/t Ag over 0.29 m.



Saskoba Lake (3 claims; 2,215 ha): The property lies 40 km south of Flin Flon under 40 to 60 m of cover. Hole NER‐155, drilled in 1998, intersected about 45 m of chlorite- and silica-altered basalt above a sulphide-bearing dacite flow, and the top of the dacite returned 5.01 g/t Au over 0.80 m. Holes on the eastern claim intersected massive to heavily disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite, and one returned 0.12% Cu and 11.0 g/t Ag over 1.8 m (M-186-2). On adjacent ground 2.8 km to the north, hole NER-156 returned 2.67% Cu over 3.4 m in near-solid sulphide. The 2018 survey outlined a further 10 strong EM anomalies on the property, several of them close to holes NER 8 and NER 20, where graphitic argillite accounts for at least part of the response.

Brady Rak, CEO of Northmark, comments“Consolidating a larger footprint in Saskatchewan has been the focus since being appointed CEO. Now holding over 60,000 hectares between Knife Lake and the newly acquired projects in the prospective Flin Flon greenstone belt, Northmark will identify exploration targets and opportunities to build value for shareholders. McKenzie Bay covers 18,747 hectares and sits ~35 km south of McIlvenna Bay which was recently sold for C$3.8 billion. The Flin Flon district is one of the world's most prolific VMS mining regions situated within the larger Trans-Hudson Orogen.”

Transaction Highlights:

Under the Purchase Agreement, consideration for the 100% interest in the Properties consists of C$25,000 in cash and 1,000,000 common shares of the Company (the“Consideration Shares”), as follows:

Consideration Timing Total Cash Payment Within five business days following TSX Venture Exchange acceptance (the“Closing Date”) C$25,000 Consideration Shares(1) The Closing Date 1,000,000

(1)The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, together with any additional restrictions required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and to the contractual release schedule described below.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to a contractual release schedule, with 500,000 Consideration Shares released six months following the Closing Date and the remaining 500,000 Consideration Shares released twelve months following the Closing Date. Each release will comprise 250,000 Consideration Shares issued to each Vendor.

The Transaction is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Vendors are at arm's length to the Company and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction.

Closing of Eagle Plains Claims Acquisition:

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of five (5) mineral claims comprising approximately 1,965 hectares located adjacent to and within the Knife Lake Copper Project (the“Eagle Plains Claims”) from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (“Eagle Plains”) (TSXV: EPL), an arm's length party, pursuant to a mineral property purchase and sale agreement dated October 19, 2026, as described in the Company's news release dated October 20, 2026. The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the transaction. In consideration for a 100% interest in the Eagle Plains Claims, the Company paid Eagle Plains $20,000 in cash, issued to Eagle Plains 1,000,000 common shares of the Company and granted to Eagle Plains a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Eagle Plains Claims, 1.0% of which may be purchased by the Company at any time for $2,000,000. The common shares issued to Eagle Plains are subject to a hold period expiring March 24, 2027 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the transaction.

Granting of Incentive Stock Options:

The Company has granted two million incentive stock options to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at 9 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan, and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.



Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mikaela Miller, P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Ms. Miller is a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Miller is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed in this news release and consents to the inclusion of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

About the Properties:

The results above are historical. They are taken from the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (“SMDI”) and the assessment reports they cite and have not been verified by the Qualified Person. The 2018 EM results are from Natural Resources Canada (Geological Survey of Canada Open Files 8443 and 8444; Saskatchewan Geological Survey Open File Reports 2018-2 and 2018-3). Grab samples are selective and may not represent average grades, true widths of the drill intercepts are not known, and imperial values have been converted to metric. Mineralization at past-producing mines and on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Properties. The Company has not yet carried out exploration on the Properties.

About Northmark Metals Corp.:

Northmark Metals Corp. is a Canadian copper and base metal exploration company that holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Knife Lake Copper Project. The asset comprises 59 mineral claims totalling approximately 37,220 hectares in east-central Saskatchewan, located approximately 136 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba and approximately 180 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan – a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute. The Property hosts the Knife Lake Deposit, a near-surface, stratabound volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) style copper-zinc-silver-gold-cobalt deposit.

Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as through new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Northmark Metals Corp. (TSXV: NMRK), visit the Company's website:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Northmark Metals Corp.

“Brady Rak”

Brady Rak

Chief Executive Officer and a Director

For further information, please contact:

Northmark Metals Corp.

Matthew Coltura, Corporate Communications

Email:...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budgets”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“predicts”,“projects”,“intends”,“targets”,“aims”,“anticipates” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the payment of the Cash Payment, the issuance and release of the Consideration Shares and the transfer of title to the Properties to the Company; the exploration potential of the Properties and of the Flin Flon domain; the Company's plans to identify exploration targets and opportunities on the Properties and to build value for shareholders; the transfer of the Eagle Plains Claims to the Company and the Company's right to buy down a portion of the net smelter returns royalty on the Eagle Plains Claims; the exercise of the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Knife Lake Copper Project; the Company's planned exploration activities; and the further advancement of the Company's projects.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management of the Company, including, without limitation, that the parties will obtain all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and consents required for the completion of the Transaction, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance; that the other conditions to the completion of the Transaction will be fulfilled and that title to the Properties and the Eagle Plains Claims will be transferred to the Company as anticipated; that the Company will be able to satisfy the option payments and exploration expenditures necessary to exercise its option on the Knife Lake Copper Project; that the Company will be able to pursue its exploration plans on its properties as anticipated and within the expected time frame; that results of exploration activities will be consistent with anticipated results; and that the Company will have access to the resources and capital required to pursue further advancement of its projects.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the conditions to the completion of the Transaction may not be satisfied; the failure of the Company to obtain all requisite approvals for the Transaction, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; defects in, or delays in the transfer of, title to the Properties or the Eagle Plains Claims; historical exploration results on the Properties have not been verified and may not be reliable or indicative of future results; inability to satisfy the requirements for the exercise of the Company's option on the Knife Lake Copper Project; actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management; fluctuations in copper and other metal prices; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct planned exploration programs; and changes in legislation, changes in TSX Venture Exchange policies, political instability or general market conditions.

Such forward-looking information represents the best judgment of management of the Company based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.