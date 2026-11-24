Northmark Metals Expands Its Strategic Saskatchewan Project Portfolio With Acquisition Of Four Properties Totalling ~23,208 Hectares
|Consideration
|Timing
|Total
|Cash Payment
|Within five business days following TSX Venture Exchange acceptance (the“Closing Date”)
|C$25,000
|Consideration Shares(1)
|The Closing Date
|1,000,000
(1)The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, together with any additional restrictions required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and to the contractual release schedule described below.
The Consideration Shares will be subject to a contractual release schedule, with 500,000 Consideration Shares released six months following the Closing Date and the remaining 500,000 Consideration Shares released twelve months following the Closing Date. Each release will comprise 250,000 Consideration Shares issued to each Vendor.
The Transaction is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Vendors are at arm's length to the Company and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction.
Closing of Eagle Plains Claims Acquisition:
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of five (5) mineral claims comprising approximately 1,965 hectares located adjacent to and within the Knife Lake Copper Project (the“Eagle Plains Claims”) from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (“Eagle Plains”) (TSXV: EPL), an arm's length party, pursuant to a mineral property purchase and sale agreement dated October 19, 2026, as described in the Company's news release dated October 20, 2026. The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the transaction. In consideration for a 100% interest in the Eagle Plains Claims, the Company paid Eagle Plains $20,000 in cash, issued to Eagle Plains 1,000,000 common shares of the Company and granted to Eagle Plains a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Eagle Plains Claims, 1.0% of which may be purchased by the Company at any time for $2,000,000. The common shares issued to Eagle Plains are subject to a hold period expiring March 24, 2027 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the transaction.
Granting of Incentive Stock Options:
The Company has granted two million incentive stock options to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at 9 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan, and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mikaela Miller, P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Ms. Miller is a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Miller is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed in this news release and consents to the inclusion of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.
About the Properties:
The results above are historical. They are taken from the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (“SMDI”) and the assessment reports they cite and have not been verified by the Qualified Person. The 2018 EM results are from Natural Resources Canada (Geological Survey of Canada Open Files 8443 and 8444; Saskatchewan Geological Survey Open File Reports 2018-2 and 2018-3). Grab samples are selective and may not represent average grades, true widths of the drill intercepts are not known, and imperial values have been converted to metric. Mineralization at past-producing mines and on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Properties. The Company has not yet carried out exploration on the Properties.
About Northmark Metals Corp.:
Northmark Metals Corp. is a Canadian copper and base metal exploration company that holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Knife Lake Copper Project. The asset comprises 59 mineral claims totalling approximately 37,220 hectares in east-central Saskatchewan, located approximately 136 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba and approximately 180 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan – a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute. The Property hosts the Knife Lake Deposit, a near-surface, stratabound volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) style copper-zinc-silver-gold-cobalt deposit.
Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as through new mineral discoveries.
To find out more about Northmark Metals Corp. (TSXV: NMRK), visit the Company's website:
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Northmark Metals Corp.
“Brady Rak”
Brady Rak
Chief Executive Officer and a Director
For further information, please contact:
Northmark Metals Corp.
Matthew Coltura, Corporate Communications
Email:...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budgets”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“predicts”,“projects”,“intends”,“targets”,“aims”,“anticipates” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the payment of the Cash Payment, the issuance and release of the Consideration Shares and the transfer of title to the Properties to the Company; the exploration potential of the Properties and of the Flin Flon domain; the Company's plans to identify exploration targets and opportunities on the Properties and to build value for shareholders; the transfer of the Eagle Plains Claims to the Company and the Company's right to buy down a portion of the net smelter returns royalty on the Eagle Plains Claims; the exercise of the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Knife Lake Copper Project; the Company's planned exploration activities; and the further advancement of the Company's projects.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management of the Company, including, without limitation, that the parties will obtain all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and consents required for the completion of the Transaction, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance; that the other conditions to the completion of the Transaction will be fulfilled and that title to the Properties and the Eagle Plains Claims will be transferred to the Company as anticipated; that the Company will be able to satisfy the option payments and exploration expenditures necessary to exercise its option on the Knife Lake Copper Project; that the Company will be able to pursue its exploration plans on its properties as anticipated and within the expected time frame; that results of exploration activities will be consistent with anticipated results; and that the Company will have access to the resources and capital required to pursue further advancement of its projects.
Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the conditions to the completion of the Transaction may not be satisfied; the failure of the Company to obtain all requisite approvals for the Transaction, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; defects in, or delays in the transfer of, title to the Properties or the Eagle Plains Claims; historical exploration results on the Properties have not been verified and may not be reliable or indicative of future results; inability to satisfy the requirements for the exercise of the Company's option on the Knife Lake Copper Project; actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management; fluctuations in copper and other metal prices; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct planned exploration programs; and changes in legislation, changes in TSX Venture Exchange policies, political instability or general market conditions.
Such forward-looking information represents the best judgment of management of the Company based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.
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