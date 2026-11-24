AC Immune Declares ACI-6758 Intrabody As Lead Development Candidate In Its Intracellular TDP-43-Targeting Program For ALS
| SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA
AC Immune
Phone: +41 21 345 91 91
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| International Media
Optimum Strategic Communications
Nick Bastin, Joshua Evans, Aoife Minihan, Ben Cowe
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About ACI-6758
ACI-6758 is AC Immune's lead TDP-43-targeting intrabody candidate. It is a humanized single-chain variable fragment (scFv) antibody engineered for intracellular expression using AC Immune's proprietary charged-linker technology. It is designed to selectively bind pathological TDP-43 inclusions while sparing physiological nuclear TDP-43, a key requirement for addressing its toxic gain-of-function pathology without impairing its key physiological functions. The program combines AC Immune's antibody discovery capabilities with proprietary intrabody engineering designed to improve intracellular stability and enable targeting of disease-associated proteinopathies.
About TDP-43
TDP-43 is the major protein component of pathological inclusions in most cases of ALS and in a substantial proportion of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and is also observed in other neurodegenerative diseases. Disease-associated TDP-43 mislocalizes from the nucleus and accumulates in the cytoplasm, where it can form pathological aggregates. Therapeutic strategies therefore need to address toxic pathological TDP-43 while preserving the normal nuclear functions of the protein.
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) is a clinical-stage biopharma company selectively targeting the key pathologic misfolded proteins and pathways that drive neurodegenerative diseases. Building on more than two decades of expertise in the field of misfolded proteins, AC Immune is advancing a diversified portfolio of disease-modifying active immunotherapies and small molecule approaches.
AC Immune's wholly-owned pipeline includes its lead program, ACI-7104, in Phase 2 development for early Parkinson's disease (PD), a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting c.10 million people worldwide with no approved disease-modifying therapies today. By targeting misfolded alpha-synuclein, a key driver of PD progression, ACI-7104 aims to slow, or halt, the spread of the disease throughout the brain before irreversible neurological damage occurs. The Company is also advancing ACI-19764, an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor in Phase 1, and a preclinical intracellular small molecule alpha-synuclein program.
AC Immune has built one of the most extensively validated neurodegenerative disease pipelines in biotech, including three active immunotherapies with FDA Fast Track designation, and programs being developed in collaboration with three of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. These collaborations provide external validation of the Company's science, targets and proprietary platforms while contributing substantial non-dilutive funding, more than $4.5 billion in potential milestone payments, and future royalty opportunities. By combining deep expertise in protein misfolding with differentiated technology platforms and clinically validated targets, AC Immune is advancing a new generation of disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, aiming to make a real difference for patients.
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Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“projects,”“potential,”“outlook” or“continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions“Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and“Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Attachment
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20261124__ACIU_TDP43 ACI-6758 Lead Declaration_PR-Final
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