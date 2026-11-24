MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of 1,726 caregiver needs across 22 categories reveals a "long tail" that employers and insurers rarely track

San Francisco, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mellie, a caregiver support solution for employers and insurers, today released The Long Tail of Caregiving: Caregiver Intelligence Report 2026. The report analyzes 1,726 caregiver needs logged on Mellie's platform from June 2023 to September 2026. It finds that 57.3% fall outside the three largest categories: medical care, in-home care, and finances.

Those needs are spread across 19 other categories, including housing, legal, transportation, and medical equipment. None accounts for more than 6.1% of the total.

Key findings:



42.7% of logged needs fall in the top three categories: medical care (17.3%), in-home care and support (13.7%), and financial management (11.7%).

57.3% are spread across the other 19 categories.

51.5% involve working through an institution, such as a medical provider, insurer, legal process, or housing provider. 5.0% fall under caregiving support, the category for the caregiver's own needs.

"Caregiving is not one big problem. It is dozens of smaller ones, and most of them happen during the workday. This data shows where that time goes," said Julie Stone, Chief Strategy Officer at Mellie.

For employers, the findings point to a gap between what caregivers need and what benefits typically address. Just over half of logged needs involve institutions that keep business hours, so employees handle calls, paperwork, and scheduling on work time. A 2025 Guardian survey found that 43% of full-time US workers also manage caregiving duties.

For insurance carriers, Mellie says caregiving strain reaches a book of business before it appears as a claim, surfacing later as longer leaves, slower returns to work, and dropped coverage.

The report also includes early results. For a 5,000-employee population over six months, Mellie delivered 337 solutions and estimates 520 to 1,568 hours saved, or 65 to 196 working days. Mellie annualizes that to $130,000 to $392,000, assuming each recovered working day is worth $1,000.

"Absenteeism has been less with Mellie," said Shannon McCarthy-Bennett, Senior Benefits Analyst at Ciena.

The full report is available at .

About the data

Category percentages are each category's share of 1,726 caregiver needs logged by Mellie from June 2023 to September 2026, drawn from its direct employer clients. The percentages count needs. They do not measure the share of caregivers, time spent, or dollars. Hours saved are Mellie's estimates of employer productivity and are not net of program cost. The report does not measure claims outcomes.

About Mellie

Mellie is a caregiver support solution built for employers and insurers. It pairs experienced Care Coordinators with a mobile-first platform to help employees manage eldercare, children with special needs, and chronic conditions. Every interaction is logged, which gives clients a structured view of what their caregivers need and what was resolved. Mellie works with employers, benefit insurers, and consultants across North America. Learn more at .

Attachment

The Long Tail of Caregiving: 57.3% of Needs Fall Beyond the Top Three

CONTACT: Rob Wyse Mellie 2129201470...