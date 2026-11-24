MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The UK-based online eyewear retailer announces its 2026 Black Friday campaign, covering contact lenses, prescription glasses, sunglasses and eye care products.

LONDON, WEMBLEY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Feel Good Contacts, a UK-based online eyewear and eye care retailer, has launched its 2026 Black Friday Sale. The campaign started on November 23, 4 days before Black Friday on November 27, with discounts across all product categories on its website and mobile app.

The campaign covers a range of products, including contact lenses, contact lens solutions, prescription glasses, sunglasses and other eye care essentials. The early launch provides customers with additional time to plan their eyewear and eye care purchases ahead of the festive season.

The annual Black Friday campaign forms part of the company's ongoing commitment to making eyewear and eye care products more accessible and affordable. By bringing together multiple product categories within a single campaign, the retailer aims to support customers with both their everyday vision correction requirements and eyewear needs.

“Black Friday provides an opportunity for us to support customers in managing their eyewear and eye care expenses. By launching the campaign ahead of Black Friday, we aim to give customers more flexibility when planning their purchases”, said a spokesperson from the marketing team at Feel Good Contacts.

The campaign includes products from established contact lens brands such as Acuvue, Dailies, Biofinity and Air Optix, alongside eyewear brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Superdry and O'Neill.

Feel Good Contacts operates across the UK and Ireland, offering a range of eyewear and eye care products through its online platforms. Its Black Friday campaign forms part of its wider annual retail calendar, which includes seasonal initiatives across its product categories.

Further information about the Black Friday campaign and applicable offers is available on the Feel Good Contacts website at .

About Feel Good Contacts

Established in 2008 by qualified optometrists, Feel Good Contacts is a UK-based online retailer of contact lenses, contact lens solutions, prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, designer sunglasses and eye care products. The company operates across the UK and Ireland through its websites and mobile app.

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Feel Good Contacts Launches Black Friday Sale on Eyewear and Eye Care Essentials News Provided By Feel Good Contacts Limited November 24, 2026, 11:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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