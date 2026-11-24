MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Study published: Industrial policy based on protective tariffs comes with enormous risks

- Dr. Lukas Hermwille

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tariffs, export restrictions, subsidies: In a study recently published in the journal "Energy Research & Social Science", Dr. Lukas Hermwille and three co-authors outline the consequences of a trade war concerning the promising field of environmental technologies. It would significantly drive up the global costs of combating climate change – with Europe being hit hardest. There is reason to fear that this would make achieving the global climate targets difficult, if not impossible. The publication of the study comes at a decisive moment: on 30 November, eight days after the COP concluded without a final declaration, EU trade ministers will meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Brussels to discuss the state of trade relations between the EU and the US.

The study, entitled "A race at all costs? Economic and environmental effects of geoeconomic rivalry in clean energy technologies", was published in the renowned journal "Energy Research & Social Science". For the first time, it quantifies the long-term economic and environmental consequences that a protectionist industrial policy driven by geopolitical rivalries could bring about.

Protectionism costs billions, harms industry – and drives up the cost of climate action

In order to examine the consequences of a global escalation of protectionist industrial policy, the authors used the macroeconomic model GEM-E3 (developed and maintained by E3Modelling/WSP Hellas) to analyse scenarios involving varying degrees of protectionism. The modelled scenarios are based on the assumption that the five leading industrialised nations (the US, China, the EU, India and Japan) impose symmetrical import tariffs on clean energy technologies and the associated upstream value chains, and reinvest the revenue in subsidies for domestic producers.

The result: according to the modelling, global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2050 – assuming compliance with existing climate protection targets – would be 0.4 to 1 per cent lower than in the reference scenario without excessive protectionist industrial policy. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that the economic costs of achieving the EU's climate targets will also be in the region of 0.5 to 1 per cent of GDP. For the EU, the additional costs of a protectionist industrial policy would thus roughly double the economic costs of achieving the climate targets. In the other regions examined, too, costs would rise substantially – by between 30 and 50 per cent – compared with a world without protectionism, assuming that the level of climate protection remained unchanged.

An expensive strategy that fails to meet its industrial policy objectives

Another finding of the modelling: even the most aggressive protectionist industrial policy is not effective enough to achieve the EU's industrial policy objectives. Even in the most extreme scenario – in which protective tariffs are imposed not only between the geoeconomic rivals but globally – the model shows that the EU would fail to achieve both its target of 40 per cent domestic supply as well as the desired 15 per cent global market share for net-zero technologies, such as solar cells and batteries.

"Our modeling operates on the assumption that global climate targets will still be met despite significantly higher costs – but whether that survives political reality is highly questionable given current trends. My fear is that under these conditions, the climate targets themselves could end up as collateral damage," says lead author Dr. Lukas Hermwille, Co-Head of the Transformative Industrial Policy Research Unit at the Wuppertal Institute, weighing in on the findings.

Industrial policy: not automatically harmful

Whilst the study's findings clearly show that a trade war would cause massive negative consequences for the global economy and environment, not every form of industrial policy is inherently harmful: A supplementary analysis examines the effects of protective tariffs and subsidies in isolation. The findings show that the additional economic costs are largely attributable to tariffs, whilst the fairly modest benefits of industrial policy are predominantly due to subsidies. "Smart industrial policy and dynamic innovation are essential to achieving global climate goals," says Hermwille. "Blanket protective tariffs, on the other hand, are not only bad industrial policy but pose a serious threat to effective climate action." One other finding of the study also highlights the negative impact of protective tariffs, as others would reap the benefits: if the leading industrialised nations were to impose tariffs on one another, there would be one winner – according to the modelling, this would be South Korea, which remains on the sidelines of the trade war in the scenarios examined. Among the nations involved, however, the results are clear: a trade war over GreenTech has no winners.

Read the study at Energy Research & Social Science



Press Release

Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy

Responsible for content: Prof. Dr. Manfred Fischedick, President and Scientific Managing Director

Press contact: Christin Hasken, Head of Public Relations

Phone: +49 202 2492-187

Email:...

Scientific contact person

Dr. Lukas Hermwille

Co-Head of the Transformative Industrial Policy Research Unit

Phone: +49 202 2492-284

Email:...

Christin Hasken

Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy

+49 202 2492187398

...

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A Trade War over GreenTech has no Winners News Provided By Wuppertal Institut für Klima, Umwelt, Energie gGmbH November 24, 2026, 11:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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