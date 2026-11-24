Visit to read the plaintiffs' brief and other selected court filings.

Read the plaintiffs' argument for partial summary judgment in their November 19 brief at.

- Plaintiffs' memorandum, ECF No. 96, p. 3.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 19, 2026, A.R.I. Agent, LLC, Lights Out Enterprises, Inc., and Wyoming-based Lights Out Holdings, LLC filed a brief supporting partial summary judgment in their federal lawsuit against Shawne Merriman and California-based Lights Out Holdings, LLC.A.R.I. Agent, LLC is a plaintiff and serves as administrative and collateral agent. A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund, LP is the sole lender. The brief defines“ARI” as A.R.I. Agent, LLC.The excerpt below reproduces the brief's opening paragraph and“Summary of the Argument” (ECF No. 96), with footnotes and markers omitted and paragraph breaks adjusted. Read the full brief at .INTRODUCTION TO THE PLAINTIFFS' MEMORANDUMPlaintiffs A.R.I. Agent, LLC (“ARI”), Lights Out Enterprises, Inc. (“LOE”), and Lights Out Holdings, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company (“LOHWY”) (collectively,“Plaintiffs”), submit this Memorandum of Law in Support of their Motion for Partial Summary Judgment on Counts IX and X of their Second Amended Complaint [DE 079] (the“Second Amended Complaint”) against Defendants Shawne Merriman (“Merriman”), both individually and as Trustee of Trust M250124 (the“Trust”), and Lights Out Holdings, LLC, a California limited liability company (“LOH California”) (collectively,“Defendants”).SUMMARY OF THE ARGUMENTDefendant Shawne Merriman, while in control of Lights Out Enterprises, Inc., obtained more than $2,000,000 in debt financing from ARI through deception.He concealed that he had previously pledged the same“Lights Out” brand assets securing ARI's loans to secure a personal debt and misrepresented which of his companies owned those assets.Merriman personally guaranteed the loans while concealing a pending wrongful death action that subsequently resulted in a $4,000,000 judgment against him arising from the drugging and death of Kimberly Fattorini (“Fattorini”).When the Loan Parties defaulted under Merriman's control, he left millions unpaid, dishonored his guaranty and sought to obstruct the creditor protections he had agreed to provide.He now invokes his own misrepresentations to challenge ARI's contractual rights.This Motion does not ask the Court to untangle all of Merriman's misconduct.Rather, it seeks resolution of two discrete claims established by the documentary record.On Count IX, ARI seeks declarations that it validly exercised its contractual governance and Warrant rights following the defaults, acquired approximately 84% of LOE's outstanding equity, and removed Merriman from all positions of authority.On Count X, ARI seeks a declaration that the Intellectual Property pledged as collateral is subject to ARI's valid, perfected, first-priority security interest, enforceable through foreclosure or other disposition.Over nearly two years, ARI advanced more than $2,000,000 to the Loan Parties in reliance on Merriman's representations and the financing documents.Merriman and his Trust guaranteed the obligations.What Merriman concealed was equally material:(i) a preexisting lien securing a personal loan from Shamir Mamdani against overlapping Intellectual Property;(ii) the pending Fattorini wrongful death action (and resulting $4,000,000 judgment), bearing directly on his guaranty; and(iii) that the pledged Intellectual Property was registered to a separate, identically named Lights Out Holdings, LLC (i.e., LOH California) rather than the Wyoming entity, LOHWY, he identified in the collateral documents.In September 2025, the Loan Parties failed to make a required $300,000 principal payment and subsequently stopped paying interest.Its last payment was September 5, 2025.More than fourteen months later, over $3,500,000 remains outstanding, and the defaults remain uncured.ARI's creditor protections were negotiated and documented with the benefit of legal counsel, including Merriman's longtime counsel – Andrew Skale (“Skale”) of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. (“Mintz Levin”) – well before default.The Loan and Security Agreement (“LSA”), Guaranties, and related documents granted ARI governance and voting rights upon an Event of Default, while separate Warrants entitled ARI to acquire equity.After accelerating the obligations in January 2026, ARI exercised those rights through documented corporate actions, removed Merriman from LOE's and LXF's governance, and acquired 53,051,836 shares, representing approximately 84% of its outstanding equity.Count IX presents no genuine dispute of material fact.The defaults – principally, Merriman's undisputed and massive payment default – occurred; the financing documents authorized ARI's exercise of its proxy rights; LOE completed the corporate actions removing Merriman from its management; and ARI exercised its Warrants.Merriman's refusal to recognize the consequences of the agreements he executed does not invalidate any of these actions.Plaintiffs are entitled to a declaration confirming ARI's controlling ownership and governance authority and Merriman's lack of authority to act for Lights Out.Count X likewise turns on the documents Merriman executed and his own admissions.Merriman signed a perfection certificate identifying LOHWY as an intellectual property holding company.He also signed an intellectual property security agreement purporting to pledge those assets.In subsequent Nevada litigation, Merriman admitted that ARI's loan“was secured by the Company's assets including intellectual property” and argued that ARI should pursue remedies against that collateral.Yet, as noted above, the Intellectual Property was registered to LOH California, instead of LOHWY.The existence of LOH California was never disclosed by Merriman to ARI.LOH California was not a Loan Party.Merriman cannot exploit that discrepancy to defeat the security interest he represented had been granted.These issues require prompt resolution.Merriman remains liable under a $4,000,000 wrongful death judgment and has repeatedly threatened bankruptcy, while more than $3,500,000 in obligations to ARI remains unpaid.Continued uncertainty over LOE's governance and Intellectual Property undermines the value of the business and ARI's collateral.Plaintiffs respectfully request partial summary judgment on Counts IX and X, leaving their remaining claims for subsequent adjudication.CASE INFORMATION AND COUNSELCourt and case number:U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York | Case No. 1:26-cv-03778-JAVCounsel for plaintiffs:Daniel P. Filor and Joel E. Tasca, Greenberg Traurig, LLPCounsel for defendant Shawne Merriman:Alain P. Mathieu, Foley Hoag LLP

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A.R.I. Agent and Lights Out Enterprises Release Summary of Federal Court Filing in Shawne Merriman Lawsuit News Provided By Applied Real Intelligence ("A.R.I.") November 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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