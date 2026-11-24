Pubeasy ordering is coming to Emersoft Books for Shopify, giving independent bookstores price and availability, direct publisher ordering and order management.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London, UK. - November 24, 2026 - Emersoft has partnered with technology and information provider MVB in the United Kingdom to add Pubeasy to Emersoft Books, its Shopify app for independent bookstores. Pubeasy is a secure website and API for direct ordering. The two companies met at the Gardners Trade Show in October and have now signed the partnership. Both are ready to start work on the integration.Once the work is done, bookstores that use Pubeasy suppliers will be able to send orders straight to publishers. They will do this through Pubeasy, inside Shopify, alongside their existing online store. For bookstores, the benefit will be less manual work. They will get price and availability information and direct publisher ordering. Bookstores will also be able to manage orders and sell online without holding extra stock.Publishers and suppliers will gain a direct ordering route from independent bookstores that already sell on Shopify. It adds to what Emersoft Books already does: Ingram and Gardners fulfilment, plus Shopify POS and TikTok Shop selling.Marcin Ruman, Founder of Emersoft, said: "Partnering with MVB will bring direct publisher ordering through Pubeasy right inside Shopify, where independent bookstores already sell. Our goal is simple. We want less manual work, clearer price and availability, and more time for booksellers to focus on their customers and their communities."Sophie O'Neill, Managing Director of MVB in the UK, said: "I'm delighted to be partnering with Emersoft, and through their app, with the cutting-edge Shopify platform. The Pubeasy integration will democratise book ordering, making it so easy for bookshops old and new from all over the world to simplify their ordering and stock management processes. I personally can't wait to see the results we can achieve together with our combined expertise."About Emersoft: Emersoft LLC is based in St. Petersburg, Florida. It is the team behind the Emersoft Books Shopify App. The app helps bookstores manage catalogue data, import titles, automate fulfilment workflows and handle pre-orders. It also helps them enrich product metadata and link online selling with store operations inside Shopify. The app is built for bookstores, authors, publishers and book-focused creators. Emersoft is a Certified Shopify Partner. It offers Shopify design, development, onboarding and technical support. Website:About MVB: Technology and information provider MVB makes books visible. Major platforms, based on international metadata standards, enable publishers and bookstores to promote their products successfully and efficiently in their home markets and abroad. Editorial and advertising formats as well as face-to-face networking give orientation in different book markets. In close cooperation with customers and market players from all areas of the book industry, the teams located in Frankfurt am Main, London, Mexico City, New York, and Sao Paulo continuously work on innovative Infrastructure solutions for the book trade of the future. Website:About Pubeasy: For more than 20 years, booksellers and publishers have saved time and money by doing business online through Pubeasy. Pubeasy is a secure website and API for direct ordering. Thousands of booksellers worldwide use it to send orders directly to the larger publishers and their distributed clients. Booksellers can check current price, availability and the status of their orders all in one place. This takes pressure off publishers' sales representatives and customer service centres. Website:Media contacts: Marcin Ruman, Founder, Emersoft,...; Markus Fertig, PR manager, MVB,...

Marcin Ruman

EMERSOFT LLC

+1 725-208-7849

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Emersoft Partners with MVB to Bring Direct Publisher Ordering via Pubeasy to Independent Bookstores on Shopify News Provided By EMERSOFT LLC November 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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