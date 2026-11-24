Heather Dolland Tamam

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Create Your Own Table Book Cover

The Words You Write Today Journal

New made-to-order journal, apparel and mugs carry the message of Heather Dolland Tamam's book, launching ahead of Small Business Saturday and the holidays.

- Heather Dolland TamamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doltam Creative Solutions, the New York City company founded by author Heather Dolland Tamam, announced the launch of The Doltam Store ahead of Small Business Saturday on November 28. The online store features a made-to-order collection of journals, apparel and mugs inspired by her book, Create Your Own Table: A Guide to Discovering Your Purpose.Dolland Tamam wrote the book for people who have built a career or a life that no longer feels like it fits. Through personal stories and questions for reflection, she invites readers to consider what they want from their next chapter and how their experience can help them take the first step.Since its publication in May 2025, Create Your Own Table has earned an average of 4.81 out of 5 stars on Goodreads. The book also inspired a workshop at Omega Institute, where Dolland Tamam used guided reflection, writing and storytelling to help participants explore what they wanted to do next."I wrote Create Your Own Table for anyone who has ever felt there was no seat for them at the table," said Dolland Tamam. "When you close the book, you may still be thinking about a question it raised or a decision you've been putting off. I wanted to give readers something they could return to as they worked through those questions in their own lives."The collection centers on The Words You Write Today Journal, designed for daily reflection. The Create Your Own Table Signature line includes a tee, a tank, a crewneck sweatshirt and a mug. The journal can be used alongside the book to record ideas, work through its questions and revisit decisions over time.Create Your Own Table is available on Amazon in paperback and hardcover. The Doltam Store recommends placing holiday orders by December 10 for Christmas delivery.

Heather Dolland Tamam

Doltam Creative Solutions

+1 6464601679

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Author Heather Dolland Tamam Opens The Doltam Store, Inspired by Her Book 'Create Your Own Table' News Provided By Doltam Creative Solutions November 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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