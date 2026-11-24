Richard Shawn Ellis releases“The Hospitality Wildcatter: How a Maverick and His Team are Disrupting 1,400 Years of Hotel Tradition” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887508009

“The Hospitality Wildcatter: How a Maverick and His Team are Disrupting 1,400 Years of Hotel Tradition” by Richard Shawn Ellis is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“The Hospitality Wildcatter: How a Maverick and His Team are Disrupting 1,400 Years of Hotel Tradition” by Richard Shawn Ellis is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.For more than 1,400 years, hospitality has operated on a remarkably durable premise: Build a place for travelers to stay where they already need or want to go. In“The Hospitality Wildcatter,” veteran hotelier and developer Richard Shawn Ellis argues that changing traveler expectations have created an opportunity to rethink that model from the ground up.Backed by four decades in luxury hotels, gaming, development, and entrepreneurship, Ellis examines how an industry once distinguished by character and sense of place became increasingly shaped by standardization, brand templates, and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, consumers have grown accustomed to digital experiences that learn their preferences and adapt to their individual needs.At the center of Ellis's alternative vision is the Arc of Life, a framework based on the idea that people's priorities, interests, and reasons for traveling change throughout their lives. Athletes, young explorers, families, business travelers, and people seeking restoration or connection could never need the same hospitality experience. Ellis proposes designing places around those differences rather than expecting a standardized hotel to accommodate them all.“The Hospitality Wildcatter” follows Ellis from his beginnings in Alaska through luxury hotels in Hawai'i and New York, the casino industry in Las Vegas, entrepreneurial setbacks and reinvention, and ultimately the creation of House of Tangram. The book shows how Ellis and his team are bringing together hospitality, design, data, technology, and artificial intelligence to develop experience-centered environments that respond to the people who use them.“This book offers an interesting and unconventional perspective on the evolving intersection of hospitality, wellness, lifestyle, and experience-driven development,” said The Beck Group Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Lowe.“Shawn challenges several long-held assumptions around the guest experience and explores how changing traveler expectations may continue reshaping the hotel industry in the years ahead.”For hospitality professionals, developers, entrepreneurs, designers, and others thinking about the future of travel and placemaking, Ellis presents a case for moving beyond the traditional room business toward an industry built around experiences, and ultimately, intelligent places.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Richard Shawn EllisRichard Shawn Ellis is a hospitality developer and founder of House of Tangram, where he is building a new category of intelligent, experience-driven destinations. Over four decades, he has operated and developed across luxury resorts, gaming, and large-scale projects throughout North America. His work today focuses on integrating design, data, and artificial intelligence into physical environments-creating places that evolve with human behavior rather than remain fixed around static standards.He lives in North Texas with his wife, Alexandra, a co-founder, designer, and Collaborator, and their family.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit forbes.

Julie McClellen

Forbes Books

+1 843.259.2460

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New Book Explores How the Future of Hospitality Is Personal, Adaptive, and Intelligent News Provided By Advantage Media November 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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