Agreement to advance first-in-class novel cell therapies, including clinical-stage LFR-1501 and preclinical LFR-1502; exclusive rights in key global markets

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liferna, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing transformative therapies across neurological, musculoskeletal, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, today announced entering into an exclusive licensing agreement with Cellatoz Therapeutics for development, manufacturing and commercialization of two novel, investigational, first-in-class allogeneic cell-therapy programs, LFR-1501 and LFR-1502.The licensing agreement expands Liferna's pipeline with a clinical-stage regenerative therapy candidate for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1 (CMT1) and a preclinical regenerative therapy candidate initially focused on osteoarthritis (OA). It also combines Cellatoz's differentiated cell-therapy technologies with Liferna's advanced therapy expertise and clinical-development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization capabilities across global markets.Under the definitive agreement, Liferna received exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization rights to LFR-1501 (CLZ-2002) across several advanced and emerging markets, including the U.S., Europe, China and India, and exclusive worldwide rights to LFR-1502 (CLZ-1001) including South Korea. Cellatoz retains the rights to CLZ-2002 in South Korea, Japan, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.“This exclusive license agreement is an important step in building a pipeline of first-in-class regenerative therapies with the potential to target the underlying biology of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders,” said Dushyant Varshney, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liferna.“LFR-1501 comes to us with published first-in-human data showing a favorable safety profile and encouraging exploratory efficacy in CMT1, as well as promising preclinical data in diabetic neuropathy. LFR-1502 adds a preclinical platform for osteoarthritis and potentially other musculoskeletal conditions. We aim to advance both programs efficiently for patients who have few or no disease-modifying treatment options.”“We believe this license agreement will accelerate the development of two of our most differentiated regenerative cell-therapy programs, with the potential to address substantial unmet medical needs,” said Jaeseung Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Cellatoz Therapeutics.“The published first-in-human safety and efficacy findings for our Schwann cell-like progenitor therapy provide an encouraging foundation for continued development in CMT1. By combining Cellatoz's cell-therapy expertise with Liferna's development and commercialization capabilities, we aim to expand access to, and the potential impact of, these programs globally.”Investigational regenerative cell therapy for CMT1 and diabetic neuropathy:LFR-1501 (CLZ-2002) is an investigational allogeneic Schwann cell-like progenitor therapy, known as Neuronal Regeneration Promoting Cells (NRPCs), designed to support peripheral nerve remyelination and regeneration.CMT1 is the most common form of inherited peripheral neuropathy, causing progressive nerve damage that can lead to muscle weakness, sensory loss and reduced mobility. There is no cure, and there are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies for CMT1.In a first-in-human, dose-escalation Phase 1 study involving nine patients with genetically diagnosed CMT1 (CMT1A and CMT1B), recently published in Stem Cells Translational Medicine,* the investigational therapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraged exploratory efficacy findings. A single intramuscular administration of CLZ-2002 (now called LFR-1501) was well tolerated, with no drug-related adverse reactions, serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities reported. At Week 24, exploratory endpoint assessments in patients with moderate and severe CMT1A and CMT1B showed improvements from baseline in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score version 2 (CMTNSv2), the Overall Neuropathy Limitation Score-leg (ONLS-leg) and other functional measures, supporting continued evaluation in a planned Phase 2 study.Diabetic neuropathy (DN), a complication in which prolonged nerve damage can cause pain, numbness, weakness, balance problems and an increased risk of foot ulcers and amputation, affects up to half of all people living with diabetes. LFR-1501 is being evaluated preclinically for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (the most common form of DN) and other potential peripheral nerve disease treatment applications.LFR-1501 has received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CMT1.Preclinical regenerative cell therapy for osteoarthritis:LFR-1502 (CLZ-1001) is an investigational allogeneic musculoskeletal stem cell therapy being developed to support cartilage repair and tissue regeneration.OA is a chronic, progressive joint disease characterized by the breakdown of cartilage and changes in surrounding joint tissues, leading to pain, stiffness and reduced mobility. Current treatments primarily manage symptoms and generally do not restore damaged cartilage.Under this agreement Liferna will focus on advancing LFR-1501 toward Phase 2 clinical development and completing IND-enabling activities for LFR-1502, while exploring additional neurological and musculoskeletal applications for both technologies. Liferna expects to provide further updates as the programs progress.About Liferna, Inc.Liferna is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for patients with neurological, diabetic neuropathy, musculoskeletal, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases – globally, affordably and at the speed patients deserve. Through its Agile Pharma model, Liferna combines the speed and agility of biotechnology with the regulatory, operational, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities of an integrated pharmaceutical organization.The company's leadership team brings decades of experience developing, manufacturing, launching and scaling advanced cell-therapy products and medicines across global markets. Liferna is poised to improve global access to cutting-edge therapies by combining commercial expertise with agility and operational excellence. Liferna is advancing a diversified portfolio of innovative cell therapies and biopharmaceutical products designed to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes worldwide.For more information, visit .About Cellatoz TherapeuticsCellatoz Therapeutics is a South Korea-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative cell therapies and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) platforms targeting musculoskeletal and neurological disorders. The company's core technology leverages differentiated cell-therapy platforms, including musculoskeletal stem cells (MSSCs) and tonsil MSC-derived Schwann-like cells, known as Neuronal Regeneration Promoting Cells (NRPCs), to treat intractable conditions such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), diabetic neuropathy and osteoarthritis. Cellatoz is dedicated to expanding its robust iPSC-based cell-therapy pipeline and clinical-grade cell banking capabilities to advance global regenerative medicine solutions.References* Kim H, Choi BO, Lee H, Park S, Lim J, Jung SC. A phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CLZ-2002 for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1. Stem Cells Transl Med. 2026;15(8):szag048. doi:10.1093/stcltm/szag048Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements regarding Liferna, Inc.'s collaboration with Cellatoz Therapeutics, the clinical development plans and timing for LFR-1501 and LFR-1502, anticipated milestone progression (including the planned Phase 2 study for LFR-1501 and IND-enabling activities for LFR-1502), and the potential therapeutic benefits of these product candidates. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks inherent in drug development, clinical trials and regulatory review, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Liferna assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Except as specifically noted, all product candidates discussed are investigational and have not been approved for commercial sale by the U.S. FDA or any other regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No conclusions regarding the safety and efficacy of any product candidate should be drawn. The grant of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for LFR-1501 does not guarantee or indicate that the therapy will receive regulatory approval or demonstrate safety and efficacy. Approval of a product candidate by a foreign regulatory authority does not indicate or guarantee that the FDA or any other regulatory authority will reach the same or similar conclusion.Investor Relations Contact:Dushyant VarshneyChief Executive Officer, Liferna, Inc....319-621-9438Media Contact:

Madelyn De Los Santos

Putnam Insights LLC

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Liferna Exclusively Licenses Cellatoz Therapies for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1, Diabetic Neuropathy, Osteoarthritis News Provided By Madelyn De Los Santos, Putnam Insights LLC November 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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