China Prolongs US Export Curb Pause by Two Months as Truce Holds
(MENAFN) China has extended by two months its suspension of export restrictions on certain dual-use goods bound for the United States, a move that signals continued calm in trade relations between the world's two largest economies.
In a notice issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce said the suspension of the second paragraph of Announcement No. 46 of 2024 will now run from Nov. 28, 2026, through Jan. 27, 2027. The document is dated Monday but was made public a day later.
Beijing introduced the restrictions in December 2024 as friction over semiconductor exports intensified. Under the rules, export licenses would generally be denied for US-bound shipments of dual-use items tied to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials. Dual-use items are products and technologies that serve both civilian and military purposes.
The extension arrives as Washington and Beijing work to preserve a tariff truce first struck when US President Donald Trump met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025.
In related developments, Trump told CNBC on Monday that China could buy an additional 250 Boeing aircraft, a purchase that could potentially double an earlier order.
Separately, the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday called on the European Union to comply with World Trade Organization rules as it prepares provisional safeguard measures on imported hybrid vehicles, set to begin Dec. 1. Beijing said it reserves the right to pursue dispute settlement and seek trade compensation.
In a notice issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce said the suspension of the second paragraph of Announcement No. 46 of 2024 will now run from Nov. 28, 2026, through Jan. 27, 2027. The document is dated Monday but was made public a day later.
Beijing introduced the restrictions in December 2024 as friction over semiconductor exports intensified. Under the rules, export licenses would generally be denied for US-bound shipments of dual-use items tied to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials. Dual-use items are products and technologies that serve both civilian and military purposes.
The extension arrives as Washington and Beijing work to preserve a tariff truce first struck when US President Donald Trump met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025.
In related developments, Trump told CNBC on Monday that China could buy an additional 250 Boeing aircraft, a purchase that could potentially double an earlier order.
Separately, the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday called on the European Union to comply with World Trade Organization rules as it prepares provisional safeguard measures on imported hybrid vehicles, set to begin Dec. 1. Beijing said it reserves the right to pursue dispute settlement and seek trade compensation.
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