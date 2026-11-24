MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and MLC B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday urged Congress MLAs not to take any hasty decision to resign over the elephant relocation issue, stating that efforts should be made collectively to find a solution to the problem.

Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad said he had already spoken to Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy and the MLAs from Chikkamagaluru district concerned, while Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had also spoken to them from Japan.

"I have already spoken to Ramalinga Reddy, and the Chief Minister has also spoken to them. I have conveyed to them that they should not resign in haste. Instead, all of us should work together to resolve the problem. Taking a hasty decision to resign is not appropriate," he said.

He said the MLAs had been advised to wait until Shivakumar returned from his Japan visit before taking any further decision.

"Since the Chief Minister has also spoken to them, let us wait until he returns and then discuss the matter before taking a decision. For now, I have asked them to withdraw their decision to resign. They should hold on to their resignations, and we will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister after his return and resolve it," Hariprasad said.

Clarifying that the concerns were not merely allegations raised by Congress MLAs, he said the situation in the affected areas was serious, and the representatives were reflecting the genuine concerns of residents.

"The situation faced by the MLAs is serious, and what they are saying is true. Around 20 to 22 people have already lost their lives in Chikkamagaluru. The MLAs have conveyed the sentiments of the people in their respective areas, and we will address their concerns," he said.

Hariprasad also said that human-animal conflict needed to be approached with sensitivity and that animals too had to be considered while finding a solution.

He added that the concerned authorities had already assured that corrective measures would be taken to address the issue. He had also spoken to Ramalinga Reddy and the local legislators to coordinate efforts towards finding a solution.

It can be noted that the elephant relocation operation from Hassan to the Bhadra Reserve Forest in Chikkamagaluru has triggered strong opposition from residents and political representatives, with Congress MLAs warning of resignation over the concerns of people in the affected areas.

The operation to drive wild elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Reserve Forest in Chikkamagaluru district remains temporarily suspended on Tuesday amid stiff opposition from residents and political leaders, even as forest officials and district administration authorities held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Manoj Rajan, Chikkamagaluru Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mohan, Deputy Commissioner Bhanwar Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer attended the meeting at the Chikkamagaluru Forest Office.

The officials discussed the steps to be taken regarding the elephant herds, possible routes they could take, measures to ensure the safety of people and their properties, and the progress made so far in the elephant-driving operation. They also deliberated on the possible consequences if the herds moved in different directions.

The elephant-shifting proposal has triggered a political confrontation in Chikkamagaluru, with Congress MLAs openly opposing Excise Minister and Hassan District In-charge Minister K.N. Shivalingegowda.

Earlier, Mudigere Congress MLA Nayana Motamma had displayed her resignation letter addressed to Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil in protest against the operation. Senior Congress MLA H.D. Thammaiah has also demanded that the elephants that have already entered Mudigere be taken back.

Thammaiah warned that continuing the operation could lead to a serious law-and-order situation, claiming that thousands of residents could come out in protest.

"If the operation continues and more elephants are brought into our district, people will be forced to take the law into their own hands. Will the officers be able to stop 4,000 to 5,000 people if they come together? Let them stop us; we will see. The government should not give room for such a situation," he warned.

The MLAs have accused Shivalingegowda of ignoring the concerns of Chikkamagaluru residents and questioned the decision to bring more elephants into the district.

Responding to the opposition, Shivalingegowda said elephants could not be kept in plain landscapes and that there was not even an acre of forest land available in Belur taluk in Hassan district to accommodate them.

He said the operation was being undertaken to move the wild elephants towards Bhadra Reserve Forest, which is closer.