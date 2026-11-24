MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Pavithra Gowda, prime accused in Renukaswamy murder case and 'partner' of jailed actor Darshan, approached the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday seeking interim bail to attend her brother's marriage scheduled for December 12 and 13

The petition came up before a bench headed by Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty. Appearing for Pavithra Gowda, her counsel requested the court to take up the petition urgently, citing the wedding ceremony and the need for her to attend the family event. However, the High Court has fixed December 4 for hearing the petition.

Pavithra Gowda has sought interim bail against the backdrop of repeated rejections of bail applications filed earlier before the High Court. The accused had also approached the Supreme Court, which quashed their petitions and passed an order barring them from filing fresh bail applications until next May.

In her latest plea, Pavithra Gowda has contended that the statements of witnesses recorded in the case do not indicate her involvement in serious assault charges. She has particularly relied on the deposition of accused-turned-approver Pradosh Rao, who reportedly stated that she had only beaten the victim, Renukaswamy, with her sandals.

She has maintained that there are no allegations of her physically assaulting the victim in a manner that caused injuries, and has cited these circumstances while seeking interim relief.

Pavithra Gowda is accused number one in the case, in which actor Darshan is also an accused. Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, was allegedly abducted, assaulted and murdered in June 2024.

The High Court will consider the grounds raised in the petition and decide on December 4 whether to grant Pavithra Gowda interim bail to attend her brother's wedding.

It can be noted that Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa remains in judicial custody at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail as the trial continues in the June 2024 murder of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy (33) was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted at a Pattanagere shed in Bengaluru in June 2024 over obscene social media messages sent to actress Pavithra Gowda, and his body was found near a storm-water drain.

Police arrested Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others in June 2024 on charges including murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence. A court framed charges against the 17 accused in November 2025.

After earlier bail relief, the Supreme Court cancelled bail in August 2025, sending the accused back into custody.

During witness examination at the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court in late October and November 2026, key prosecution witnesses-including shed employee Puneeth MJ and eyewitness Kiran-turned hostile or failed to identify the accused.

Co-accused Pradosh Rao sought pardon to turn approver in the case, a move challenged by Darshan and addressed through High Court and trial court proceedings in September 2026, with temporary bail later granted in November 2026 for his father's death anniversary rituals.

Darshan and co-accused have been appearing via video conference from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, where Darshan has sought medical care and physiotherapy for back pain. A court hearing has been scheduled for November 30, 2026.