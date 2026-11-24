MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 24 (IANS) An intensive search operation is underway for six Andhra Pradesh fishermen missing in the Bay of Bengal, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said on Tuesday.

Special efforts were being made to locate six fishermen from Subbampeta in Uppada, Kakinada district.

The fishermen had set out for fishing on November 4 in two boats. While one boat has returned, the other remains missing.

Reports indicate that the boat went missing in an area of the sea approximately 200 kilometres from Paradip.

An extensive search operation is being conducted in coordination with the Kakinada and Paradip Coast Guard units, as well as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai.

The State Government is in constant communication with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard authorities.

It is suspected that the boat may have drifted into the territorial waters of other nations due to the impact of the cyclone 'Akvan' which crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts last week.

Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar have also been alerted to help locate the missing boat.

According to family members, the boat was carrying 1,500 litres of diesel and enough food supplies to last for 30 days.

Minister Atchannaidu expressed hope that the fishermen would return safely and urged the affected families to remain strong and not lose heart.

Last week, at least 34 trawlers from Andhra Pradesh, carrying fishermen who were caught in rough seas under the influence of cyclone 'Akvan', had taken shelter at Gopalpur port and Aryapalli fishing jetty in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The trawlers had ventured into the deep sea from Kakinada for fishing but were unable to return home as the sea turned turbulent, with strong waves making navigation difficult. The fishermen headed towards the Ganjam coast and sought refuge at the two locations.

On November 2, seven fishermen, stranded at sea after their boat engine failed, were rescued by authorities off Andhra Pradesh's Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

Seven fishermen were stranded at sea near Juvvaladinne in the Kavali constituency after boat engine failure.

The sea conditions were rough due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu' in the Bay of Bengal.