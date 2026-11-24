MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening connectivity, improving accessibility, and making travel more convenient for the people of the state.

After flagging off Alliance Air flight service on the Imphal–Silchar (Southern Assam) route under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, the Chief Minister, in social media posts, said:“I appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for implementing various initiatives for strengthening connectivity, improving accessibility and bringing greater convenience to the people of Manipur.”

Addressing the gathering at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, Khemchand Singh said the flight service connecting Imphal and Silchar has resumed after a gap of one year under the joint initiative of the central and state governments.

Jiribam district, which borders Assam's Cachar district where Silchar is located, is about 50 km from Silchar by road, while the distance between Imphal and Jiribam is around 220 km.

The Chief Minister said that the government will make efforts to increase the frequency of the flight service to three days a week from the existing twice a week.

He also extended best wishes to passengers travelling in the flight and wished them a pleasant journey.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur praised the Chief Minister for approving Viability Gap Funding and prioritising connectivity with Assam's Barak Valley region.

He said the absence of air connectivity over the past year had caused inconvenience to travellers and expressed hope that the airline will soon increase services, with full support from the state government.

The Imphal-Silchar-Imphal service will operate every Tuesday and Thursday, strengthening regional air connectivity and facilitating passenger movement between the two cities.

During the event, officials of the Airport Authority of India briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing infrastructure projects at Imphal International Airport, including the New Integrated Terminal Building, apron, link taxiways and an Air Traffic Control-cum-Technical Tower.

The officials said the new terminal building is targeted for completion by December 31, 2027, and will incorporate themes based on Manipur's art and culture.