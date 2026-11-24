MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised the renewed coalition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), claiming that it was driven by lust for power and stated that his party's alliance was with the people of Punjab, including women, farmers, traders and members of the Scheduled Caste community.

Reacting to the BJP-SAD reunion ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Kejriwal accused the two parties of coming together and parting ways repeatedly for political power.

"Our alliance is with the mothers and daughters of Punjab, the SC community, farmers and traders of the state. These parties come together and part ways repeatedly for the sake of power," he said.

Kejriwal defended the AAP government's performance in Punjab, saying it was working towards the state's development and economic recovery.

"We are working for Punjab's development, and the entire state is witnessing how Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has worked hard over the past five years to put Punjab back on track after it was ruined over the last 70-75 years," he said.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia also slammed the BJP-SAD alliance, questioning the two parties' record on tackling drug trafficking in the state.

"Are the BJP and the Akali Dal coming together, or are the old drug smugglers and old drug traffickers -- who drowned Punjab in drugs -- joining hands again? The people of Punjab know this," Sisodia said.

Speaking to IANS, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda echoed the criticism, alleging that the previous BJP-SAD government had allowed the spread of narcotics across Punjab.

He referred to the alliance's previous tenure between 2007 and 2017 and accused the two parties of damaging the state's younger generation through the drug trade.

Dhanda claimed that the AAP government had worked over the past four-and-a-half years to curb drug trafficking and reduce the spread of narcotics in the state.

The remarks came a day after the BJP and SAD announced the revival of their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending their political separation that began in September 2020 over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

The reunion was announced on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Purab. Leaders of both parties have described the alliance as an effort to address Punjab's economic and social challenges.

The renewed partnership is expected to reshape the political contest in the state, where the AAP is currently in power and the Congress is also preparing for the next Assembly elections.