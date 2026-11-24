MENAFN - IANS) Pathanamthitta, Nov 24 (IANS) The political face-off between Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey and his predecessor and former Kerala Health Minister Veena George has escalated, with the Congress legislator accusing her of leaving Rs 25.25 crore in constituency development funds unspent during her five-year tenure.

Releasing Right to Information (RTI) documents, Abin said he stood by his allegation that not a single rupee from the Constituency Asset Development Fund was spent by Veena during the past five years, including the Covid period.

Describing it as a serious indictment of the former MLA's performance, he challenged her to initiate legal action against him over the documents he had made public.

The controversy follows Veena's recent Facebook post referring to development projects undertaken in Aranmula, which Abin claims are either incomplete or have not even taken off.

He alleged that the road projects mentioned by the former minister had either not been completed or had not seen the commencement of construction.

The Elanthoor auditorium and the Vallamkulam school building were also yet to be fully completed, he said.

He argued that a project could be accounted for as expenditure under the Asset Development Fund only after its completion and submission of a completion certificate.

Not a single project in Aranmula had met this requirement, he claimed.

Taking his attack further, Abin said several projects showcased as development achievements remained stranded midway.

The Aban flyover had no proper entry or exit roads, while the inaugurated Elanthoor College itself lacked road connectivity, he alleged.

"Aranmula was like a playground without a custodian during the past five years," he said, accusing the previous administration of failing to ensure accountability in development works.

The exchange has now turned into a public political confrontation, with Abin demanding that Veena substantiate her claims about development in the constituency and daring her to take the RTI disclosures to court.