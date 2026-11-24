MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The seat-sharing talks within Bihar's Mahagathbandhan ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections highlighted the changing balance of power within the Opposition alliance.

While the Congress remained an important partner in the INDIA bloc at the national level, its position in Bihar was weaker. The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, was the dominant force in the alliance and held greater influence over seat-sharing negotiations.

The development was significant, especially when seen alongside the ongoing seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In both cases, the Congress appears to be negotiating from a position of weakness.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, appears perched in a position of strength after outperforming the Congress in the state and emerging as the principal force against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Bihar, the central dispute revolved around how many of the state's 243 Assembly seats the Congress should contest. It had contested 70 seats in the 2020 election and won only 19, and was thus seeking a share in 2025 that would allow the party to rebuild its state unit and avoid being reduced to a symbolic ally.

But RJD leaders repeatedly argued that the party's demand exceeded its organisational strength and electoral performance. That is an argument that finds echo again in ongoing talks between the Congress and SP over the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

And at the hustings last year, the RJD finally agreed to contest some 143 seats while its principal ally settled for 61, significantly below the aspirations of many state Congress leaders.

Smaller partners, including Left parties and others, were also included, while others, like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), stood ignored. In both instances, the regional respective parties, being the larger partner in state politics, have countered that seat allocation should be determined by strike rate and winnability rather than historical status.

A key question throughout the negotiations then – as it is now for Uttar Pradesh – was whether talks would be driven directly by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar reports suggested that most formal negotiations were conducted through designated representatives and party leaders rather than through the direct involvement by the two principal faces of the alliance.

As, incidentally, is happening now. But reports then did mention involvement of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav as the ultimate political decision-makers whose approval was necessary for any final settlement.

As is likely to happen now. What makes the UP negotiations especially revealing is the wide gap between Congress demands and the SP's assessment of its electoral worth. Recent reports indicate that Congress sought a triple-digit seat allocation and even reportedly submitted lists running into well over 130 constituencies, while SP leaders emphasised winnability and reportedly offered a much smaller share.

This pattern points to a deeper political trend. Across the Hindi heartland, Congress increasingly functions as a junior partner dependent on regional parties for relevance. While in Bihar, it had to accommodate the RJD's dominance, in Uttar Pradesh, it negotiates with an SP leadership that sees itself as the primary challenger to the BJP.

Through time, the evolving situation marks a major shift that reflects the erosion of Congress's independent electoral base after decades of decline in the region.

The party's predicament is visible in the numbers. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress' Assembly presence collapsed over successive elections, winning only two seats in 2022 and polling a marginal vote share. That record is repeatedly being cited by allies during negotiations.

In Bihar, although Congress retains pockets of influence, allies continue to question whether its organisational machinery justifies the seat share it seeks.

With upcoming elections, the challenge before the Congress leadership is about proving to allies that it remains electorally relevant in states where regional parties have replaced it as the principal Opposition force.

The Bihar negotiations of 2025 and the Uttar Pradesh talks of 2027 demonstrate that while Rahul Gandhi may be the national face of the Opposition, the Congress increasingly enters state-level alliance talks as a claimant seeking relevance rather than a dominant partner setting the terms.