MENAFN - IANS) Sri Vijaya Puram, Nov 24 (IANS) Making good progress, the Indian Navy's Sailing Vessel Hariyal has logged more than 600 nautical miles across the Arabian Sea and rounded the southern coast of Sri Lanka on way to Sri Vijaya Puram from Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

In a message on social media platform X, the Andaman and Nicobar Command said, "Achieving another key milestone on her passage from Goa to Sri Vijaya Puram, #INSVHariyal rounded the southern coast of Sri Lanka on November 21, entering the Bay of Bengal with sails taut."

"Having logged over 600 nautical miles across the Arabian Sea since departing Goa on November 12, the crew remains steadfast and resolute, embracing the spirit of maritime adventure as she steers toward the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," it added.

On November 13, the Andaman and Nicobar Command announced the launch of the expedition by writing on X, "Sailing through a Legacy of Maritime Exploration!"

"The 40-feet sailing vessel #INSVHariyal embarks on a voyage from Goa to Sri Vijaya Puram on November 12, covering over 1,600 nautical miles. Coinciding with the upcoming #KartikPurnima and historic #BaliYatra, the expedition evokes India's age-old maritime connect with Southeast Asia and the legacy of sailing with seasonal monsoon winds," it said.

"Celebrating this rich heritage, the voyage will hone seamanship and professional competence, test endurance and resilience, foster camaraderie and promote sailing as a sport and a culture of adventure, while encouraging a vibrant sailing culture in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Fair winds and following seas!" the Andaman and Nicobar Command said.

Earlier while making steady progress in her historic voyage from Goa to Sri Vijaya Puram, INSV Hariyal completed a scheduled port call at Kochi from November 16–18, a statement said.

"In Kochi, the crew replenished and prepared for the next leg of the expedition. Resuming the remaining 1,200 nautical miles passage toward her destination, the 40-feet vessel navigated down the west coast and rounded the southern tip of mainland India on November 20," it said.

"Making the most of prevailing benign sea conditions, the crew remains diligently focused on seamanship, sail trim, and watchkeeping as she presses onward," it said in a message on X.

Named after the yellow-footed green pigeon, the state bird of Maharashtra, INSV Hariyal is one of six ocean-going sailing yachts operated by the Indian Navy alongside INSV Mhadei, Tarini, Bulbul, Kadalpura, and Neelkanth.

The vessel is regularly deployed for adventure expeditions, coastal awareness drives, and personnel training in navigation, seamanship, and communication.