MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Chandigarh and Punjab registered convincing victories in their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 group-stage matches, while Hyderabad and Maharashtra secured thrilling last-ball wins against Gujarat and Tripura, respectively, on Tuesday.

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Hyderabad pulled off a thrilling chase against Gujarat, reaching the target of 188 on the final ball to register their third win of the tournament.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat suffered an early setback as Hyderabad picked up two wickets in the first three overs. However, Harshal Patel (40), Umang Kumar (28) and Khilan Patel (28) steadied the innings before Ashutosh Sharma remained unbeaten on 40 to help Gujarat post 187/7 in 20 overs.

Hyderabad also endured an early blow in the chase as opener Abhirath Reddy was dismissed on the second ball. However, Aman Rao Perala (59) and Kodimela Himateja (54) put the innings back on track with important contributions, while Rahul Buddhi added 39 runs.

Needing 24 runs in the final over, Hyderabad were given a late push by Rahul, who struck two fours and a six off the first three deliveries before being run out on the fourth. Pranav Verma then smashed a six off the penultimate ball before taking a single on the final delivery to seal the victory.

In another last-ball finish at the PCA International Stadium in Chandigarh, Maharashtra defeated Tripura to register their third win of the competition.

Tripura made a strong start after being asked to bat, reaching 62 without loss in the powerplay. However, Maharashtra turned the game around by picking up three wickets in three deliveries, including one on the final ball of the seventh over and two off the first two balls of the eighth.

Despite the regular fall of wickets, captain Manisankar Murasingh held the innings together with 66 runs as Tripura finished at 181/9 in 20 overs. Vivek Shelar was the pick of the Maharashtra bowlers with four wickets.

In reply, Maharashtra lost opener Prithvi Shaw in the fourth over but Sahil Parakh anchored the chase with 66 runs. Siddhesh Veer remained unbeaten on 34, while Vicky Ostwal scored 23 and hit the winning runs off the final delivery. Chiranjit Paul claimed four wickets for Tripura.

Meanwhile, Punjab registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Saurashtra in a Group B encounter at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Emanjot Singh Chahal starred with the ball, claiming four wickets as Punjab bowled out Saurashtra for 141 in 18 overs. Harvik Desai was the top scorer for Saurashtra with 51 runs.

Punjab chased down the target in just 12.4 overs, losing three wickets. After Vihaan Malhotra's dismissal in the sixth over, Anmolpreet Singh scored 52 while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 42 to guide the side home. Ramandeep Singh also made a quickfire 32 off just 12 deliveries.

At the Wankhede Stadium, Chandigarh produced a dominant performance to defeat Mizoram by 58 runs in a Group A fixture.

Captain Shivam Bhambri led from the front with a 29-ball 61, while Sanyam Saini contributed 32 runs as Chandigarh posted 187/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Mizoram managed only 129/6 in 20 overs as they struggled to keep up with the required scoring rate. Jehu Anderson remained unbeaten on 50 off 46 balls, while Manender Narender Singh scored 39, but their efforts were not enough to prevent defeat. Hardik Chowdhry picked up three wickets for Mizoram. The defeat was Mizoram's sixth in the tournament, leaving them winless so far.