FC Cincinnati Plans Playoff Tribute to Beloved Hippo Fiona
(MENAFN) FC Cincinnati will pay tribute to Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's internationally recognized hippopotamus who died last week, through a special supporters' display ahead of the club's playoff clash against Nashville SC on Saturday.
The memorial will be held at TQL Stadium, where the Major League Soccer team has also pledged to donate money to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for every supporter attending the match.
The club described Fiona as a “beloved hippo who became a symbol of Cincinnati and captured hearts around the world.”
The supporters' group The Forge Cincy created the tribute on Sunday in a garage near the stadium. The display will include a large banner featuring the late hippopotamus, according to reports.
Fiona, aged nine, died Thursday after accidentally swallowing a hat that had entered her enclosure. Veterinary teams attempted to save her but were unable to prevent her death.
The zoo explained that a postmortem examination revealed the hat had become trapped in her small intestine. Its position made it impossible to remove through either endoscopy or laparoscopic surgery.
Fiona gained international attention and became a social media sensation after surviving a premature birth in 2017. Following news of her death, tributes spread throughout Cincinnati, with buildings, bridges, and stadiums illuminated in purple in her memory, the zoo said.
The memorial will be held at TQL Stadium, where the Major League Soccer team has also pledged to donate money to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for every supporter attending the match.
The club described Fiona as a “beloved hippo who became a symbol of Cincinnati and captured hearts around the world.”
The supporters' group The Forge Cincy created the tribute on Sunday in a garage near the stadium. The display will include a large banner featuring the late hippopotamus, according to reports.
Fiona, aged nine, died Thursday after accidentally swallowing a hat that had entered her enclosure. Veterinary teams attempted to save her but were unable to prevent her death.
The zoo explained that a postmortem examination revealed the hat had become trapped in her small intestine. Its position made it impossible to remove through either endoscopy or laparoscopic surgery.
Fiona gained international attention and became a social media sensation after surviving a premature birth in 2017. Following news of her death, tributes spread throughout Cincinnati, with buildings, bridges, and stadiums illuminated in purple in her memory, the zoo said.
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