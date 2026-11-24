MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Ethereum Foundation says it is expanding its protocol security capabilities as it moves to redesign key parts of Ethereum to better defend against the combined threat of quantum computing and rapidly advancing AI. In a blog post published on Monday, researcher Kev Wedderburn framed the effort as a major security overhaul that will touch core protocol behavior rather than being limited to incremental fixes.

Wedderburn said that while Ethereum has long been planning mitigations for quantum-related risks, AI is now viewed as the more immediate danger. He also suggested the foundation has less time than it previously assumed, describing the work as“harder than the Merge,” while noting that moving faster increases the chance of introducing bugs during development.

The Ethereum Foundation says it has doubled its protocol security team to support faster security hardening and formal verification. Wedderburn argues that AI is now treated as a more urgent risk than quantum threats, affecting how priorities are set. The proposed overhaul would require changes to validator message signing, transaction authorization, and Ethereum's verification of rollup-posted data. The foundation acknowledges the timeline pressure: speeding up development can make it easier to ship bugs.

Key takeawaysSecurity redesign becomes a top priority

Ethereum's security roadmap has been shaped for years by the expectation that new technologies could undermine existing cryptographic assumptions-particularly those tied to quantum computing. Wedderburn's Monday update reframes that work by placing AI-related risk at the center of the near-term threat model, even as quantum mitigation remains part of the larger transition plan.

According to the Ethereum Foundation researcher, the“protocol security” effort is not a side track. Instead, it requires that“every layer of the protocol and ecosystem” adapt to the premise that hardening Ethereum's design is now the highest priority. That emphasis matters because it implies the foundation is willing to change established mechanisms in multiple places where security properties are critical.

What would change in Ethereum's core workflow

The blog post outlines a planned upgrade that would affect how the Ethereum network operates at several crucial points in the transaction lifecycle.

Wedderburn said the overhaul is intended to change:

How validators sign messages, which influences how network participants authenticate and propagate protocol-level communications. How users authorize transactions, affecting the security boundary between user intent and what the network will accept. How Ethereum verifies data posted by rollups, which is central to security for scaling architectures that rely on rollup verification.

This is significant for investors, builders, and validators because rollups form a major part of Ethereum's present-day throughput. Any change to verification rules or signing/authorization patterns can shift the operational assumptions that exchanges, wallet providers, and rollup operators rely on.

Timeline pressure and the“harder than the Merge” warning

Wedderburn said the foundation views the upgrade as more challenging than the Ethereum“Merge,” the event that transitioned the network to proof-of-stake. He added that the team also has less time than earlier phases of Ethereum's evolution, describing faster development as a double-edged sword: it can reduce time-to-mitigation but also“makes it easier to ship bugs.”

In other words, the foundation is simultaneously trying to accelerate change and protect correctness. That tension is one of the reasons the foundation is making structural changes to how it verifies security work.

Doubling the protocol security team and formal verification focus

To address the risks that come with moving quickly, the Ethereum Foundation says it has expanded its protocol security team to ensure its security and formal verification work can keep pace with development.

The foundation's approach, as described by Wedderburn, suggests it is treating verification capacity as a bottleneck that must scale with the size and urgency of the redesign. Formal verification typically requires sustained engineering effort and specialist oversight; without enough resources, faster coding could outstrip the ability to prove or validate critical properties.

For the broader ecosystem, this matters because it signals that the foundation's security posture will be shaped not only by cryptography choices but also by process-how quickly changes can be validated and how rigorously protocol components are checked before release.

How the post-quantum timeline is shifting

The Monday update also comes against a backdrop of evolving transition targets. Earlier this month, Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake discussed a December 2028 target for completing Ethereum's post-quantum and post-AI transition, described as being a year earlier than a previously announced quantum-resistance deadline.

That earlier framing is relevant to the latest announcement because it helps explain the“less time” comment. If Ethereum's transition window is being compressed, then expanding protocol security capacity and accelerating security-driven redesigns becomes more likely to dominate near-term development planning.

Additional context from Ethereum-focused reporting also points to how upgrades can slip when compatibility issues emerge, highlighting the practical challenge of deploying major protocol changes without breaking ecosystem expectations.

Looking ahead, readers should watch for concrete implementation details-especially around how validator signing, user authorization, and rollup data verification will be specified and tested-as well as whether the tighter post-quantum/post-AI timeline leads to more milestone changes. The foundation's message makes clear that security hardening will drive priorities, but the exact balance between speed and rigor will become visible in upcoming design docs, test results, and verification progress.

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