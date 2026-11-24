Sweden's Andersson Fails to Form Government as Deadlock Persists
(MENAFN) Swedish Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson has again been unable to secure the parliamentary backing needed to establish a government, announcing Tuesday that the political conditions for forming a Cabinet were no longer in place.
After meeting parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen, Andersson told reporters that discussions over the previous week involving the Social Democrats (S), Centre Party (C), Green Party (MP), and Left Party (V) had been constructive. However, meaningful political negotiations had not taken place because the Left Party refused to join them, according to reports by public broadcaster SVT.
"Since the Left Party has chosen not to negotiate, there are now no conditions for me to form a government that is tolerated by the parliament," Andersson said.
She also informed the speaker that she would oppose Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson in the upcoming parliamentary vote on the premiership.
Andersson criticized the Centre Party for returning to discussions with Kristersson, arguing that any minority administration led by the center-right bloc would ultimately rely on parliamentary support from the right-wing Sweden Democrats.
Although Andersson's center-left alliance narrowly secured victory in September's election, winning 176 parliamentary seats compared with 173 for the right-wing coalition, disagreements among its parties have complicated efforts to establish a new government.
Kristersson, meanwhile, reiterated his willingness to form a four-party center-right administration, saying he was prepared to move forward whenever the speaker determined that the necessary conditions had been met.
Following his meeting with Norlen, Kristersson confirmed that negotiations with the Centre Party would continue but declined to provide further information about their discussions.
He also rejected the suggestion that allowing more time would help break the political deadlock.
"Seventy-two days after an election, it cannot be a question of time. I would not have tried it if I did not believe the conditions were there," Kristersson said.
After meeting parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen, Andersson told reporters that discussions over the previous week involving the Social Democrats (S), Centre Party (C), Green Party (MP), and Left Party (V) had been constructive. However, meaningful political negotiations had not taken place because the Left Party refused to join them, according to reports by public broadcaster SVT.
"Since the Left Party has chosen not to negotiate, there are now no conditions for me to form a government that is tolerated by the parliament," Andersson said.
She also informed the speaker that she would oppose Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson in the upcoming parliamentary vote on the premiership.
Andersson criticized the Centre Party for returning to discussions with Kristersson, arguing that any minority administration led by the center-right bloc would ultimately rely on parliamentary support from the right-wing Sweden Democrats.
Although Andersson's center-left alliance narrowly secured victory in September's election, winning 176 parliamentary seats compared with 173 for the right-wing coalition, disagreements among its parties have complicated efforts to establish a new government.
Kristersson, meanwhile, reiterated his willingness to form a four-party center-right administration, saying he was prepared to move forward whenever the speaker determined that the necessary conditions had been met.
Following his meeting with Norlen, Kristersson confirmed that negotiations with the Centre Party would continue but declined to provide further information about their discussions.
He also rejected the suggestion that allowing more time would help break the political deadlock.
"Seventy-two days after an election, it cannot be a question of time. I would not have tried it if I did not believe the conditions were there," Kristersson said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment