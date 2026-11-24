Sanofi Agrees to Acquire Insmed in Major Biopharma Deal
(MENAFN) French pharmaceutical group Sanofi has reached an agreement to purchase US biopharmaceutical company Insmed Incorporated for approximately $41 billion in an all-cash transaction, the companies announced Tuesday.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will offer $175 for each outstanding Insmed share, acquiring the New Jersey-based company to strengthen its presence in respiratory medicine, immunology, and rare diseases.
The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to be completed during the first half of 2027, subject to approval from Insmed shareholders and regulatory authorization in the United States and other markets.
Sanofi plans to finance the acquisition through a combination of borrowing and existing cash resources. The company said the transaction would not alter its financial outlook for 2026.
The acquisition is expected to increase Sanofi's business earnings per share by the end of 2028. The pharmaceutical group also intends to continue its progressive dividend policy while preserving its strong credit rating.
"This acquisition is a major strategic step to significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline," said Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Belen Garijo.
"This transaction delivers immediate, certain cash value for Insmed shareholders and ensures the momentum we have built continues," said Insmed Chair and Chief Executive Officer Will Lewis.
The purchase will give Sanofi access to two marketed respiratory treatments, Brinsupri and Arikayce, as well as treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), an experimental medicine currently undergoing phase 3 development, and several earlier-stage research programs.
Brinsupri, which is authorized in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Japan to treat non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, generated $1.09 billion in sales through Sept. 30, 2026. The drug entered the US market in August 2025.
Arikayce, an inhaled antibacterial treatment approved in the US, EU, and Japan for lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex, recorded $433.8 million in revenue during 2025, marking a 19% increase from the previous year.
In September, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted an application for Arikayce under priority review for its use in combination with other antibacterial medicines.
Meanwhile, Insmed is developing TPIP as a once-daily inhaled treatment for pulmonary hypertension and fibrotic lung conditions. The company plans to begin another phase 3 clinical trial targeting idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis during the first half of 2027.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will offer $175 for each outstanding Insmed share, acquiring the New Jersey-based company to strengthen its presence in respiratory medicine, immunology, and rare diseases.
The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to be completed during the first half of 2027, subject to approval from Insmed shareholders and regulatory authorization in the United States and other markets.
Sanofi plans to finance the acquisition through a combination of borrowing and existing cash resources. The company said the transaction would not alter its financial outlook for 2026.
The acquisition is expected to increase Sanofi's business earnings per share by the end of 2028. The pharmaceutical group also intends to continue its progressive dividend policy while preserving its strong credit rating.
"This acquisition is a major strategic step to significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline," said Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Belen Garijo.
"This transaction delivers immediate, certain cash value for Insmed shareholders and ensures the momentum we have built continues," said Insmed Chair and Chief Executive Officer Will Lewis.
The purchase will give Sanofi access to two marketed respiratory treatments, Brinsupri and Arikayce, as well as treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), an experimental medicine currently undergoing phase 3 development, and several earlier-stage research programs.
Brinsupri, which is authorized in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Japan to treat non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, generated $1.09 billion in sales through Sept. 30, 2026. The drug entered the US market in August 2025.
Arikayce, an inhaled antibacterial treatment approved in the US, EU, and Japan for lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex, recorded $433.8 million in revenue during 2025, marking a 19% increase from the previous year.
In September, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted an application for Arikayce under priority review for its use in combination with other antibacterial medicines.
Meanwhile, Insmed is developing TPIP as a once-daily inhaled treatment for pulmonary hypertension and fibrotic lung conditions. The company plans to begin another phase 3 clinical trial targeting idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis during the first half of 2027.
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