EU Business Profit Share Sinks for Fourth Straight Year
(MENAFN) The profit share of non-financial corporations across the EU fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, slipping to 39.8%, according to data released Tuesday by Eurostat.
The latest reading is down from 40.1% in 2024, a decline of 0.2 percentage points, Eurostat said.
The slide began after the indicator reached 42.0% in 2021. It eased to 41.7% in 2022 and 41.5% in 2023, then dipped under the 40% mark in 2025.
Looking further back, Eurostat said the figure stood at 40.7% in 2005 and climbed to a high of 42.1% in 2007. It bottomed out at a record low of 39.5% in 2012.
The indicator captures the share of business value added that goes to capital rather than labor. A lower reading can signal weaker profits or an economy that relies more heavily on labor, Eurostat explained.
Ireland posted the highest profit share among EU member states in 2025 at 74.9%, ahead of Malta at 55.2% and Romania at 51.8%. Eurostat attributed Ireland's elevated level to the heavy presence of foreign-owned multinationals with high capital intensity.
At the other end of the scale, France recorded the lowest share at 32.2%, followed by Slovenia at 33.2% and Portugal at 34.2%.
The latest reading is down from 40.1% in 2024, a decline of 0.2 percentage points, Eurostat said.
The slide began after the indicator reached 42.0% in 2021. It eased to 41.7% in 2022 and 41.5% in 2023, then dipped under the 40% mark in 2025.
Looking further back, Eurostat said the figure stood at 40.7% in 2005 and climbed to a high of 42.1% in 2007. It bottomed out at a record low of 39.5% in 2012.
The indicator captures the share of business value added that goes to capital rather than labor. A lower reading can signal weaker profits or an economy that relies more heavily on labor, Eurostat explained.
Ireland posted the highest profit share among EU member states in 2025 at 74.9%, ahead of Malta at 55.2% and Romania at 51.8%. Eurostat attributed Ireland's elevated level to the heavy presence of foreign-owned multinationals with high capital intensity.
At the other end of the scale, France recorded the lowest share at 32.2%, followed by Slovenia at 33.2% and Portugal at 34.2%.
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