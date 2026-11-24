DR Congo Air Force Loses Contact with Cargo Aircraft
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of Congo's Air Force has lost communication with a cargo plane after it encountered “adverse weather conditions,” the army announced late Monday, amid renewed fighting in the country's eastern regions.
Army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge said the Cessna 208 aircraft was operating a flight between Beni, in North Kivu province, and Kalemie, in Tanganyika province, when contact was lost.
The aircraft had not been found by Tuesday, while the whereabouts and condition of its crew remained unknown. Military authorities did not disclose how many people were aboard or provide information about the plane's last recorded position.
The announcement followed claims made Sunday by the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel alliance that includes the M23 group. The coalition alleged that its fighters had brought down a government military jet flying over the Minembwe area in South Kivu province.
According to the rebels, the aircraft was “preparing to launch an attack on civilian populations.”
The FRN is headed by former Congolese President Joseph Kabila.
However, the army's statement made no reference to the alleged fighter jet incident and offered no indication that the missing cargo aircraft was connected to the rebels' claims.
The incidents come as clashes have intensified again in South Kivu between government troops and armed groups, with both sides accusing each other of breaching the existing ceasefire.
Army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge said the Cessna 208 aircraft was operating a flight between Beni, in North Kivu province, and Kalemie, in Tanganyika province, when contact was lost.
The aircraft had not been found by Tuesday, while the whereabouts and condition of its crew remained unknown. Military authorities did not disclose how many people were aboard or provide information about the plane's last recorded position.
The announcement followed claims made Sunday by the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel alliance that includes the M23 group. The coalition alleged that its fighters had brought down a government military jet flying over the Minembwe area in South Kivu province.
According to the rebels, the aircraft was “preparing to launch an attack on civilian populations.”
The FRN is headed by former Congolese President Joseph Kabila.
However, the army's statement made no reference to the alleged fighter jet incident and offered no indication that the missing cargo aircraft was connected to the rebels' claims.
The incidents come as clashes have intensified again in South Kivu between government troops and armed groups, with both sides accusing each other of breaching the existing ceasefire.
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