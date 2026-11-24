China Prepares Historic Space Mission with First Foreign Astronaut
(MENAFN) China is preparing to send its Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft into orbit on Wednesday, carrying a Pakistani astronaut who will become the first foreign national to visit the country's Tiangong space station.
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced the three-person crew on Tuesday, confirming that Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.
The spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 8.18 a.m. Beijing time (0018GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in northwestern China, using a Long March-2F rocket.
Ali, who serves as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force, has been assigned the role of payload specialist. He will conduct a short-term mission in orbit, focusing on scientific research as part of the space cooperation agreement between Pakistan and China.
"I've been going through the trainings, like the centrifuge training, the rescue survival training,the emergency procedure training. But the real challenge honestly was mastering the Chinese language."
“Because all the switches, all the software, all the programs, all the voice announcements, everything is Chinese,” Ali said in a video shared by The Global Times newspaper.
The mission represents a milestone in bilateral space cooperation following an agreement signed by Islamabad and Beijing in February last year, which paved the way for a Pakistani astronaut to become the first international visitor to China's space station.
The launch also comes after China announced that a Pakistani rover would participate in its Chang’e 8 lunar mission, scheduled to explore the Moon's south pole in 2028.
With the flight, Ali will make history as the first Pakistani national to travel into space.
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced the three-person crew on Tuesday, confirming that Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.
The spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 8.18 a.m. Beijing time (0018GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in northwestern China, using a Long March-2F rocket.
Ali, who serves as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force, has been assigned the role of payload specialist. He will conduct a short-term mission in orbit, focusing on scientific research as part of the space cooperation agreement between Pakistan and China.
"I've been going through the trainings, like the centrifuge training, the rescue survival training,the emergency procedure training. But the real challenge honestly was mastering the Chinese language."
“Because all the switches, all the software, all the programs, all the voice announcements, everything is Chinese,” Ali said in a video shared by The Global Times newspaper.
The mission represents a milestone in bilateral space cooperation following an agreement signed by Islamabad and Beijing in February last year, which paved the way for a Pakistani astronaut to become the first international visitor to China's space station.
The launch also comes after China announced that a Pakistani rover would participate in its Chang’e 8 lunar mission, scheduled to explore the Moon's south pole in 2028.
With the flight, Ali will make history as the first Pakistani national to travel into space.
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