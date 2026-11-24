Trump Gains from Nvidia Rally as Huang Returns to Lead Company
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's investment in Nvidia may have increased in value by as much as $15 million on Monday, following a sharp rise in the chipmaker's shares after Jensen Huang returned as chief executive, according to financial disclosures and market data.
Documents submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics on Nov. 5 suggest Trump held as many as 370,000 Nvidia shares as of Sept. 30. However, the disclosures provide estimated value ranges and do not include transactions made during October or November.
The filings also indicate that Trump acquired between $23 million and $86 million worth of Nvidia shares over the past two years. Since returning to the White House, he has sold part of his holdings, reportedly generating gains ranging from $3.5 million to $10.2 million.
Nvidia shares jumped 31.5% on Monday, increasing the company's market capitalization by nearly $1 trillion and restoring its position as the world's second-most valuable company, behind Apple.
The surge came after Nvidia's board unanimously approved Huang's return, 11 days after his departure on Nov. 12. His resignation followed reports alleging three extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.
In a statement issued Monday, Nvidia's board said discussions with senior US government officials had given directors confidence that Huang's reinstatement "poses no national security risk."
"I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump told CNBC on Monday, adding, "And I convinced them ... I made the deal."
Trump said the board had requested national security guarantees from his administration. He also indicated that securing the directors' support became easier after Nvidia's shares experienced a significant decline following Huang's departure.
Documents submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics on Nov. 5 suggest Trump held as many as 370,000 Nvidia shares as of Sept. 30. However, the disclosures provide estimated value ranges and do not include transactions made during October or November.
The filings also indicate that Trump acquired between $23 million and $86 million worth of Nvidia shares over the past two years. Since returning to the White House, he has sold part of his holdings, reportedly generating gains ranging from $3.5 million to $10.2 million.
Nvidia shares jumped 31.5% on Monday, increasing the company's market capitalization by nearly $1 trillion and restoring its position as the world's second-most valuable company, behind Apple.
The surge came after Nvidia's board unanimously approved Huang's return, 11 days after his departure on Nov. 12. His resignation followed reports alleging three extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.
In a statement issued Monday, Nvidia's board said discussions with senior US government officials had given directors confidence that Huang's reinstatement "poses no national security risk."
"I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump told CNBC on Monday, adding, "And I convinced them ... I made the deal."
Trump said the board had requested national security guarantees from his administration. He also indicated that securing the directors' support became easier after Nvidia's shares experienced a significant decline following Huang's departure.
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