AI Spending to Hit USD1.8T as Bond Markets Take Control in 2027
(MENAFN) Soaring investment in artificial intelligence and higher borrowing costs are set to drive the global economic outlook in 2027, according to recent forecasts from leading banks.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and ING all expect investors to focus on what it costs to finance AI and how fast the spending turns into profit.
Global growth outlook
After a year of Middle East energy shocks and central bank tightening, the banks project global growth of 2.8% in 2027 as energy prices ease. Nominal worldwide AI spending is forecast to rise from $1.1 trillion in 2026 to $1.8 trillion next year.
Goldman Sachs estimates that cheaper energy and surging AI investment will add 0.4 percentage points to global growth and 0.6 percentage points to US output, after adjusting for measurement errors. It cautioned that risks remain to the downside, including a fresh energy shock tied to the war with Iran, sharp jumps in bond yields amid large fiscal deficits, and capacity limits in semiconductor supply chains.
AI spending and the bond market
JPMorgan Asset Management said the five largest US technology companies are expected to spend more than $1 trillion on AI infrastructure over the next two years, just as markets shift their attention to monetization. As heavy capital outlays push these firms' cash flows negative, bond investors are poised to resume their role as the main force setting access to capital and borrowing costs. European equities, meanwhile, are expected to outperform on AI-driven efficiency gains and Germany's fiscal stimulus.
Morgan Stanley Research projected that AI and related infrastructure spending will reach $1.7 trillion by next year. The firm expects the S&P 500 to gain about 15% over the next 12 months to reach 8,700 points, helped by clearer politics after the midterms and a more defined Federal Reserve policy path. Higher borrowing costs will squeeze companies with weak balance sheets, the report added, while tech giants with strong cash flows will keep their advantage.
Energy and eurozone debt
ING expects easing Middle East tensions to push Brent crude down to an average of $77 per barrel next year, helping to cool inflation.
The banks identified France's expected 5.5% budget deficit ahead of the 2027 elections as the main challenge for eurozone debt markets. Goldman Sachs noted that the yield gap between French and German 10-year bonds has widened to roughly 150 basis points. ING warned that a move beyond 200 basis points could spill over to heavily indebted eurozone peers such as Italy. The reports cautioned that bond markets will show little tolerance for fiscal slippage as governments contend with heavy defense and infrastructure spending and growing interest burdens.
Central bank outlook
Major central banks are expected to stay cautious into early 2027 and then ease later in the year.
Federal Reserve: Goldman Sachs forecasts rate hikes by the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) in late 2027, followed by cuts, especially from the Fed, which would bring rates to 3.25%–3.5% by 2028 through three reductions. ING expects the Fed to hold after raising rates in December this year, then cut to 4% by the end of 2028.
ECB: Goldman Sachs and ING expect the ECB to pause next year after a final hike in December, citing subdued growth and wage pressures, before cutting to 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2027.
Bank of England (BoE): Both banks expect the BoE to raise rates to 4.25% in February 2027 as energy bills push inflation above 4%. ING then sees a cut in November 2027, while Goldman Sachs expects easing to be delayed until 2028.
Bank of Japan (BoJ): Having reached its 2% inflation target, the BoJ is expected to keep normalizing policy, with hikes in December and March that would take rates to a 1.75%–2% range.
People's Bank of China (PBoC): The PBoC is expected to hold a moderate stance and cut rates in mid-2027 amid weaker domestic demand and a contracting real estate sector.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and ING all expect investors to focus on what it costs to finance AI and how fast the spending turns into profit.
Global growth outlook
After a year of Middle East energy shocks and central bank tightening, the banks project global growth of 2.8% in 2027 as energy prices ease. Nominal worldwide AI spending is forecast to rise from $1.1 trillion in 2026 to $1.8 trillion next year.
Goldman Sachs estimates that cheaper energy and surging AI investment will add 0.4 percentage points to global growth and 0.6 percentage points to US output, after adjusting for measurement errors. It cautioned that risks remain to the downside, including a fresh energy shock tied to the war with Iran, sharp jumps in bond yields amid large fiscal deficits, and capacity limits in semiconductor supply chains.
AI spending and the bond market
JPMorgan Asset Management said the five largest US technology companies are expected to spend more than $1 trillion on AI infrastructure over the next two years, just as markets shift their attention to monetization. As heavy capital outlays push these firms' cash flows negative, bond investors are poised to resume their role as the main force setting access to capital and borrowing costs. European equities, meanwhile, are expected to outperform on AI-driven efficiency gains and Germany's fiscal stimulus.
Morgan Stanley Research projected that AI and related infrastructure spending will reach $1.7 trillion by next year. The firm expects the S&P 500 to gain about 15% over the next 12 months to reach 8,700 points, helped by clearer politics after the midterms and a more defined Federal Reserve policy path. Higher borrowing costs will squeeze companies with weak balance sheets, the report added, while tech giants with strong cash flows will keep their advantage.
Energy and eurozone debt
ING expects easing Middle East tensions to push Brent crude down to an average of $77 per barrel next year, helping to cool inflation.
The banks identified France's expected 5.5% budget deficit ahead of the 2027 elections as the main challenge for eurozone debt markets. Goldman Sachs noted that the yield gap between French and German 10-year bonds has widened to roughly 150 basis points. ING warned that a move beyond 200 basis points could spill over to heavily indebted eurozone peers such as Italy. The reports cautioned that bond markets will show little tolerance for fiscal slippage as governments contend with heavy defense and infrastructure spending and growing interest burdens.
Central bank outlook
Major central banks are expected to stay cautious into early 2027 and then ease later in the year.
Federal Reserve: Goldman Sachs forecasts rate hikes by the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) in late 2027, followed by cuts, especially from the Fed, which would bring rates to 3.25%–3.5% by 2028 through three reductions. ING expects the Fed to hold after raising rates in December this year, then cut to 4% by the end of 2028.
ECB: Goldman Sachs and ING expect the ECB to pause next year after a final hike in December, citing subdued growth and wage pressures, before cutting to 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2027.
Bank of England (BoE): Both banks expect the BoE to raise rates to 4.25% in February 2027 as energy bills push inflation above 4%. ING then sees a cut in November 2027, while Goldman Sachs expects easing to be delayed until 2028.
Bank of Japan (BoJ): Having reached its 2% inflation target, the BoJ is expected to keep normalizing policy, with hikes in December and March that would take rates to a 1.75%–2% range.
People's Bank of China (PBoC): The PBoC is expected to hold a moderate stance and cut rates in mid-2027 amid weaker domestic demand and a contracting real estate sector.
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