France Probes Racist Messages Among Police Academy Trainees
(MENAFN) French authorities have launched disciplinary and judicial investigations after racist messages were reportedly exchanged among trainees at the National Police Academy in Cannes-Ecluse, with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirming that two cadets had been identified.
“I strongly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the unacceptable remarks and conduct, which have no place, even less so in an institution responsible for training future officers of the national police,” Nunez said on X.
The minister explained that the academy's administration opened an internal investigation immediately after learning about the incidents.
As part of the inquiry, approximately 30 trainees were questioned, leading investigators to identify two cadets considered to be the main individuals involved, he said.
“The first has been suspended and his situation will be examined by the academic board. The second is subject to disciplinary proceedings,” Nunez added.
He also confirmed that the matter had been referred to judicial authorities under Article 40 of France's Code of Criminal Procedure. A judicial investigation is now underway, while the National Police Inspectorate (IGPN) has also been informed.
The allegations emerged after reports that racist content had circulated in private exchanges between trainees at the academy. The material reportedly included offensive messages, caricatures, photographs, and an image showing a Nazi salute.
The Fontainebleau prosecutor's office had also reportedly initiated a preliminary investigation into the alleged racist exchanges among students.
“I strongly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the unacceptable remarks and conduct, which have no place, even less so in an institution responsible for training future officers of the national police,” Nunez said on X.
The minister explained that the academy's administration opened an internal investigation immediately after learning about the incidents.
As part of the inquiry, approximately 30 trainees were questioned, leading investigators to identify two cadets considered to be the main individuals involved, he said.
“The first has been suspended and his situation will be examined by the academic board. The second is subject to disciplinary proceedings,” Nunez added.
He also confirmed that the matter had been referred to judicial authorities under Article 40 of France's Code of Criminal Procedure. A judicial investigation is now underway, while the National Police Inspectorate (IGPN) has also been informed.
The allegations emerged after reports that racist content had circulated in private exchanges between trainees at the academy. The material reportedly included offensive messages, caricatures, photographs, and an image showing a Nazi salute.
The Fontainebleau prosecutor's office had also reportedly initiated a preliminary investigation into the alleged racist exchanges among students.
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