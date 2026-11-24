ECB Vice President Urges Stronger Openness to Boost Economic Resilience
(MENAFN) European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Boris Vujcic said Tuesday that countries should reinforce openness and economic integration rather than turn inward, arguing that stronger cooperation is essential to withstand global disruptions.
Addressing the Conference on European Economic Integration (CEEI) 2026 in Vienna, Vujcic highlighted how economies across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) have more than doubled their income levels since the mid-1990s. He attributed this progress to European Union membership, deeper access to the bloc's Single Market, and foreign direct investment.
However, he pointed out that greater economic openness has also left the region exposed to a series of major disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine, the energy crisis, supply chain interruptions, trade disputes, and conflict in the Middle East.
"The task today is therefore not to retreat from openness, but to make openness more resilient," Vujcic said.
He explained that resilience does not mean preventing every crisis or striving for economic self-sufficiency. Instead, it depends on having sufficient safeguards, effective institutions, and the flexibility needed to withstand disruptions, recover, and adjust to changing circumstances.
Vujcic identified four essential pillars of economic resilience: monetary, fiscal, financial, and structural, using the experiences of CEE countries to illustrate each area.
Regarding monetary stability, he said the inflation surge that started in 2021 placed a particularly heavy burden on households in Central and Eastern Europe, where food and energy account for a larger share of consumer spending.
He emphasized that trustworthy central banks and stable inflation expectations are crucial to ensuring that external supply disruptions do not develop into prolonged inflation. He also noted that adopting the euro eliminates exchange rate risks, pointing to Croatia as an example.
On fiscal policy, Vujcic observed that public debt remains relatively modest in many CEE countries. However, budget deficits have increased as governments face higher spending on social programs, investment, wages, interest payments, and defense.
He cautioned that joining the euro area does not replace the need for responsible fiscal management, urging governments to accumulate financial reserves during periods of economic growth.
Turning to banking and finance, he said banks across Europe and Central and Eastern Europe remain profitable and adequately capitalized, while non-performing loans are close to historic lows. Nevertheless, he warned that geopolitical uncertainty, elevated energy expenses, rapid lending growth, and rising property prices require continued monitoring.
Vujcic advocated streamlining financial regulations without compromising protections. He also called for stronger integration across Europe's financial system, including completing the banking union and making further progress toward a savings and investments union.
On structural resilience, he pointed to efforts to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels. At the same time, he warned against distancing Europe from international supply networks despite growing trade friction and stronger Chinese competition in sectors such as automobiles, machinery, and electrical equipment.
"Fewer connections can simply mean more concentrated links, leaving us with less diversification and fewer opportunities for innovation and productivity growth, and, ultimately, a lower standard of living," he said.
Vujcic also addressed demographic pressures, noting that aging populations and labor shortages are limiting Europe's growth potential. However, he said several CEE countries have moved from experiencing net emigration to recording net immigration, supported by higher wages and the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.
His speech cited a Deloitte assessment prepared for the UN refugee agency, which estimated that Ukrainian refugees contributed economic activity equivalent to 2.4% of Poland's gross domestic product in 2025. Their employment rate stood at 76%.
Addressing the Conference on European Economic Integration (CEEI) 2026 in Vienna, Vujcic highlighted how economies across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) have more than doubled their income levels since the mid-1990s. He attributed this progress to European Union membership, deeper access to the bloc's Single Market, and foreign direct investment.
However, he pointed out that greater economic openness has also left the region exposed to a series of major disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine, the energy crisis, supply chain interruptions, trade disputes, and conflict in the Middle East.
"The task today is therefore not to retreat from openness, but to make openness more resilient," Vujcic said.
He explained that resilience does not mean preventing every crisis or striving for economic self-sufficiency. Instead, it depends on having sufficient safeguards, effective institutions, and the flexibility needed to withstand disruptions, recover, and adjust to changing circumstances.
Vujcic identified four essential pillars of economic resilience: monetary, fiscal, financial, and structural, using the experiences of CEE countries to illustrate each area.
Regarding monetary stability, he said the inflation surge that started in 2021 placed a particularly heavy burden on households in Central and Eastern Europe, where food and energy account for a larger share of consumer spending.
He emphasized that trustworthy central banks and stable inflation expectations are crucial to ensuring that external supply disruptions do not develop into prolonged inflation. He also noted that adopting the euro eliminates exchange rate risks, pointing to Croatia as an example.
On fiscal policy, Vujcic observed that public debt remains relatively modest in many CEE countries. However, budget deficits have increased as governments face higher spending on social programs, investment, wages, interest payments, and defense.
He cautioned that joining the euro area does not replace the need for responsible fiscal management, urging governments to accumulate financial reserves during periods of economic growth.
Turning to banking and finance, he said banks across Europe and Central and Eastern Europe remain profitable and adequately capitalized, while non-performing loans are close to historic lows. Nevertheless, he warned that geopolitical uncertainty, elevated energy expenses, rapid lending growth, and rising property prices require continued monitoring.
Vujcic advocated streamlining financial regulations without compromising protections. He also called for stronger integration across Europe's financial system, including completing the banking union and making further progress toward a savings and investments union.
On structural resilience, he pointed to efforts to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels. At the same time, he warned against distancing Europe from international supply networks despite growing trade friction and stronger Chinese competition in sectors such as automobiles, machinery, and electrical equipment.
"Fewer connections can simply mean more concentrated links, leaving us with less diversification and fewer opportunities for innovation and productivity growth, and, ultimately, a lower standard of living," he said.
Vujcic also addressed demographic pressures, noting that aging populations and labor shortages are limiting Europe's growth potential. However, he said several CEE countries have moved from experiencing net emigration to recording net immigration, supported by higher wages and the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.
His speech cited a Deloitte assessment prepared for the UN refugee agency, which estimated that Ukrainian refugees contributed economic activity equivalent to 2.4% of Poland's gross domestic product in 2025. Their employment rate stood at 76%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment