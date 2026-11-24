MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq: MNY) (“MoneyHero” or the“Company”), a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 results on Thursday, December 3, 2026 before market opens and will hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET (or 9:00 p.m. Hong Kong / Singapore time) on the same day.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by clicking on the registration link for the webcast or audio conference at:

Webcast:

Conference call:

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform that provides consumers with actionable insights to discover, compare, and choose the best financial products with confidence - bringing data intelligence and seamless digital access across insurance and banking solutions. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. MoneyHero had over 280 commercial partner relationships as at June 30, 2026, and had approximately 3.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit .

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