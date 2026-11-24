(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Gross Margin Expanded 250 bps y/y as Inventory Actions Continue to Drive Margin Recovery - - Updates Fiscal 2027 Segment Modeling Assumptions; Reaffirms Profitability Outlook - WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2026. “Our fiscal 2027 third quarter results reflect the progress we have made on inventory health, which is translating to meaningful improvement in equipment margins and helped us deliver a profitable quarter despite lower revenue,” stated Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery's President and Chief Executive Officer.“Importantly, those gains are coming from the work our team has done to significantly improve the quality and mix of the inventory we carry while reducing interest bearing floorplan levels. Demand across our domestic Agriculture business played out largely as we anticipated, and our Construction and Australia segments both delivered growth, while conditions in Europe remained soft. Our parts and service businesses continue to provide an important foundation, and our team remains focused on the areas within our control as we work through the bottom of this cycle.” Fiscal 2027 Third Quarter Results Consolidated Results For the third quarter of fiscal 2027, revenue was $545.7 million compared to $644.5 million in the third quarter last year. Equipment revenue was $361.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $459.9 million in the third quarter last year. Parts revenue was $121.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $122.3 million in the third quarter last year. Service revenue was $46.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $48.9 million in the third quarter last year. Rental and other revenue was $16.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter last year. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $107.4 million, compared to $111.0 million in the third quarter last year. Gross profit margin was 19.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to 17.2% in the third quarter last year. The year-over-year improvement in gross profit margin primarily reflects stronger equipment margins given continued reductions in aged inventory, alongside a higher mix of parts and service revenue. Operating expenses were $100.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $100.5 million in the third quarter last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 18.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to 15.6% of revenue in the third quarter last year. Floorplan interest expense and other interest expense decreased to $8.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $10.9 million for the same period last year. The decrease was driven by lower interest-bearing inventory levels. In the third quarter of fiscal 2027, net income was $1.2 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.05, matching the results from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $15.4 million, compared to $17.2 million in the third quarter last year. Segment Results Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $358.7 million, compared to $420.9 million in the third quarter last year, reflecting a same-store sales decrease of 13.1%. The decrease resulted from softer demand for equipment compared to the prior year period, driven by continued pressure on grower profitability. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $5.9 million, compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter last year. Construction Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $79.5 million, compared to $76.7 million in the third quarter last year, reflecting a same-store sales increase of 3.6%, which was primarily due to higher new equipment sales and rental revenue. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 improved to $0.5 million, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter last year. Europe Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $61.0 million, including a $0.8 million benefit related to foreign currency fluctuations versus the prior year period, compared to $117.0 million in the third quarter last year. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue decreased $56.8 million, or 48.5%. The wind-down of the Company's German operations contributed approximately $12 million of the year-over-year revenue decrease in the third quarter of fiscal 2027. The remainder of the decrease was primarily due to lower equipment demand compared to the prior year period, as the prior period had been driven by stronger sales resulting from European Union stimulus programs in Romania. Demand in Ukraine also softened during the quarter due to grain marketing logistics challenges in the region. Pre-tax results for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 were approximately break-even, compared to pre-tax income of $3.5 million in the third quarter last year. Australia Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $46.5 million, including a $3.5 million benefit related to foreign currency fluctuations versus the prior year period, compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter last year. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue increased $13.1 million, or 43.8%. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment sales, as healthy rainfall and the resulting prospect for strong yields across the Company's footprint improved customer sentiment. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $1.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter last year. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Cash at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2027 was $25.3 million. Total inventories decreased by $30.4 million to $872.7 million as of third quarter end, as compared to January 31, 2026. Equipment inventories decreased by $38.7 million to $686.5 million as of third quarter end, as compared to January 31, 2026. Outstanding floorplan payables were $549.6 million on $1.5 billion total available floorplan and working capital lines of credit as of October 31, 2026, compared to $553.8 million of outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2026. For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $13.6 million, compared to $83.9 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2025. The decrease in cash from operating activities was primarily attributable to a smaller reduction in inventories compared to the prior year period and changing mix in floorplan financing, which was partially offset by lower receivable and other working capital outflows. Additional Management Commentary Mr. Knutson continued,“Current farm economics continues to impact equipment purchasing decisions, as the late-summer lift in commodity prices was short-lived. Against that backdrop, we are reiterating our fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions for profitability measures, while updating our segment revenue assumptions to reflect our year-to-date performance. We are raising our outlook for Agriculture, reflecting our year-to-date performance and expectations for the fourth quarter, as well as for Australia, where healthy rainfall and the prospect for strong yields have improved customer sentiment. In Europe, we are narrowing our outlook toward the low end of our prior range given continued softness across the region, including in Ukraine. In Construction, we are refining our outlook to reflect year-to-date results and expectations through the end of the year. Lastly, while it didn't impact the results in the third quarter, we are excited about CNH Industrial N.V.'s (“CNH”) announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. to establish CNH's Construction Equipment business as a joint venture majority-owned by Kobelco. The synergies of this joint venture should benefit our construction business once the transaction closes." Fiscal 2027 Modeling Assumptions The Company reaffirms its previously issued profitability guidance while updating its segment revenue modeling assumptions; the following is a summary of its current expectations for fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions:

(in millions, except per share data and percentages) Previous Assumptions Current Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture Down 15% - Down 20% Down 10% - Down 15% Construction Up 5% - Up 10% Up 2.5% - Up 7.5% Europe (1) (2) Down 30% - Down 40% Down 35% - Down 40% Australia Up 15% - Up 20% Up 25% - Up 30% Adjusted EBITDA $17.0 - $29.0 $17.0 - $29.0 Adjusted Consolidated Pre-tax Loss (1) ($28.0) - ($39.0) ($28.0) - ($39.0) Tax Expense $0.0 - $1.0 $0.0 - $1.0 Adjusted Net Loss (1) ($28.0) - ($40.0) ($28.0) - ($40.0) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share (1) ($1.25) - ($1.75) ($1.25) - ($1.75) (1)Includes the full year impact of winding down the Company's German business throughout fiscal 2027. (2)The Company's German business recognized $53.9 million of revenue in fiscal 2026; due to the wind-down, the Company expects to recognize approximately $11 million of revenue from its German business in fiscal 2027.

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, December 24, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13760010.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at for 30 days following the audio webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the schedule included in this press release. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of any adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation is attached to this release. The table included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable financial measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated Pre-tax Loss, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share, in each case for fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions, is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility of the factors that may impact the comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. Our stores offer one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“potential,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“could,”“will,”“plan,”“anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions, expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027 and the timing of the bottom of the current equipment market cycle, and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory availability and customer demand expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian operations, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, the impact to our operations of CNH Industrial's agreement to form a joint venture with respect to its construction equipment business with Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company's operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving sufficient inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are described in Titan's filings with the SEC. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan's business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

Jeff Sonnek, ...

646-277-1263





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2026 January 31, 2026 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 25,252 $ 28,164 Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 129,835 127,031 Inventories, net 872,718 903,085 Prepaid expenses and other 17,861 31,700 Total current assets 1,045,666 1,089,980 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 356,194 360,983 Operating lease assets 47,867 47,197 Deferred income taxes 1,716 1,327 Goodwill 67,504 65,583 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 51,535 51,233 Other 594 625 Total noncurrent assets 525,410 526,948 Total Assets $ 1,571,076 $ 1,616,928 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 43,346 $ 35,156 Floorplan payable 549,611 553,754 Current maturities of long-term debt 18,780 21,410 Current operating lease liabilities 4,318 4,084 Deferred revenue 55,077 82,311 Accrued expenses and other 83,014 75,248 Total current liabilities 754,146 771,963 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 150,046 158,565 Operating lease liabilities 46,629 46,050 Finance lease liabilities 36,167 42,140 Deferred income taxes 10,680 10,151 Other long-term liabilities 12,520 8,761 Total long-term liabilities 256,042 265,667 Stockholders' Equity Common stock - - Additional paid-in-capital 269,868 266,905 Retained earnings 285,618 306,140 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,402 6,253 Total stockholders' equity 560,888 579,298 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,571,076 $ 1,616,928





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Equipment $ 361,325 $ 459,912 $ 1,054,479 $ 1,273,014 Parts 121,287 122,342 331,651 337,193 Service 46,665 48,944 136,876 141,761 Rental and other 16,393 13,312 41,431 33,305 Total Revenue 545,670 644,510 1,564,437 1,785,273 Cost of Revenue Equipment 323,118 422,448 959,778 1,181,203 Parts 83,897 83,564 230,575 231,217 Service 19,179 17,678 54,786 51,767 Rental and other 12,082 9,804 30,223 25,489 Total Cost of Revenue 438,276 533,494 1,275,362 1,489,676 Gross Profit 107,394 111,016 289,075 295,597 Operating Expenses 100,610 100,474 289,069 289,539 Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets 229 238 1,322 827 Income (Loss) from Operations 6,555 10,304 (1,316 ) 5,231 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 2,771 3,442 5,242 5,591 Floorplan interest expense (3,564 ) (6,183 ) (10,780 ) (19,521 ) Other interest expense (4,591 ) (4,755 ) (13,606 ) (14,011 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,171 2,808 (20,460 ) (22,710 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (73 ) 1,610 61 (4,704 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,244 $ 1,198 $ (20,521 ) $ (18,006 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (0.89 ) $ (0.79 ) Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,983 22,780 22,929 22,737





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 Operating Activities Net loss $ (20,521 ) $ (18,006 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,259 28,175 Impairment 1,322 827 Other, net 3,255 (6,996 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Inventories 23,846 120,020 Manufacturer floorplan payable (13,695 ) 24,819 Receivables (170 ) (19,044 ) Other working capital (8,745 ) (45,911 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 13,551 83,884 Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (9,517 ) (18,389 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6,266 4,777 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (3,917 ) (13,370 ) Proceeds from business divestitures, net 5,423 9,143 Other, net - 813 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (1,745 ) (17,026 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 5,342 (56,213 ) Net proceeds/(payments) from long-term debt and finance leases (18,939 ) 1,259 Other, net (979 ) (776 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (14,576 ) (55,730 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (142 ) 1,764 Net Change in Cash (2,912 ) 12,892 Cash at Beginning of Period 28,164 35,898 Cash at End of Period $ 25,252 $ 48,790





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenue Agriculture $ 358,688 $ 420,941 (14.8 )% $ 1,013,138 $ 1,151,082 (12.0 )% Construction 79,483 76,701 3.6 % 225,585 220,817 2.2 % Europe 61,015 117,012 (47.9 )% 187,535 308,987 (39.3 )% Australia 46,484 29,856 55.7 % 138,179 104,387 32.4 % Total $ 545,670 $ 644,510 (15.3 )% $ 1,564,437 $ 1,785,273 (12.4 )% Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Agriculture $ 5,947 $ 6,109 (2.7 )% $ (3,531 ) $ (18,966 ) 81.4 % Construction (500 ) (1,715 ) 70.8 % (706 ) (7,110 ) 90.1 % Europe 30 3,516 (99.1 )% (2,229 ) 13,373 n/m Australia (1,080 ) (3,770 ) 71.4 % (6,298 ) (6,438 ) 2.2 % Segment Income Before Income Taxes 4,397 4,140 6.2 % (12,764 ) (19,141 ) 33.3 % Shared Resources (3,226 ) (1,332 ) (142.2 )% (7,696 ) (3,569 ) (115.6 )% Total $ 1,171 $ 2,808 (58.3 )% $ (20,460 ) $ (22,710 ) 9.9 % *n/m = not meaningful





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 EBITDA Net Income (Loss) $ 1,244 $ 1,198 $ (20,521 ) $ (18,006 ) Adjustments Interest expense, net of interest income 4,466 4,531 13,128 13,365 Floorplan interest expense 3,564 6,183 10,780 19,521 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (73 ) 1,610 61 (4,704 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,772 9,846 28,259 28,175 EBITDA 18,973 23,368 31,707 38,351 Adjustments Floorplan interest expense (3,564 ) (6,183 ) (10,780 ) (19,521 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,409 $ 17,185 $ 20,927 $ 18,830



