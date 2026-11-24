Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results For Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2026
|(in millions, except per share data and percentages)
|Previous Assumptions
|Current Assumptions
|Segment Revenue
|Agriculture
|Down 15% - Down 20%
|Down 10% - Down 15%
|Construction
|Up 5% - Up 10%
|Up 2.5% - Up 7.5%
|Europe (1) (2)
|Down 30% - Down 40%
|Down 35% - Down 40%
|Australia
|Up 15% - Up 20%
|Up 25% - Up 30%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$17.0 - $29.0
|$17.0 - $29.0
|Adjusted Consolidated Pre-tax Loss (1)
|($28.0) - ($39.0)
|($28.0) - ($39.0)
|Tax Expense
|$0.0 - $1.0
|$0.0 - $1.0
|Adjusted Net Loss (1)
|($28.0) - ($40.0)
|($28.0) - ($40.0)
|Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share (1)
|($1.25) - ($1.75)
|($1.25) - ($1.75)
|(1)Includes the full year impact of winding down the Company's German business throughout fiscal 2027.
|(2)The Company's German business recognized $53.9 million of revenue in fiscal 2026; due to the wind-down, the Company expects to recognize approximately $11 million of revenue from its German business in fiscal 2027.
Conference Call and Presentation Information
The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, December 24, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13760010.
A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at for 30 days following the audio webcast.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the attached financial tables contain a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the schedule included in this press release. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of any adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation is attached to this release. The table included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable financial measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated Pre-tax Loss, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share, in each case for fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions, is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility of the factors that may impact the comparable GAAP financial measures.
About Titan Machinery Inc.
Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. Our stores offer one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at .
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“potential,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“could,”“will,”“plan,”“anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions, expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027 and the timing of the bottom of the current equipment market cycle, and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory availability and customer demand expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian operations, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, the impact to our operations of CNH Industrial's agreement to form a joint venture with respect to its construction equipment business with Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company's operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving sufficient inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are described in Titan's filings with the SEC. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan's business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek, ...
646-277-1263
|TITAN MACHINERY INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|October 31, 2026
|January 31, 2026
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|25,252
|$
|28,164
|Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses
|129,835
|127,031
|Inventories, net
|872,718
|903,085
|Prepaid expenses and other
|17,861
|31,700
|Total current assets
|1,045,666
|1,089,980
|Noncurrent Assets
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|356,194
|360,983
|Operating lease assets
|47,867
|47,197
|Deferred income taxes
|1,716
|1,327
|Goodwill
|67,504
|65,583
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|51,535
|51,233
|Other
|594
|625
|Total noncurrent assets
|525,410
|526,948
|Total Assets
|$
|1,571,076
|$
|1,616,928
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|43,346
|$
|35,156
|Floorplan payable
|549,611
|553,754
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|18,780
|21,410
|Current operating lease liabilities
|4,318
|4,084
|Deferred revenue
|55,077
|82,311
|Accrued expenses and other
|83,014
|75,248
|Total current liabilities
|754,146
|771,963
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|150,046
|158,565
|Operating lease liabilities
|46,629
|46,050
|Finance lease liabilities
|36,167
|42,140
|Deferred income taxes
|10,680
|10,151
|Other long-term liabilities
|12,520
|8,761
|Total long-term liabilities
|256,042
|265,667
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in-capital
|269,868
|266,905
|Retained earnings
|285,618
|306,140
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|5,402
|6,253
|Total stockholders' equity
|560,888
|579,298
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,571,076
|$
|1,616,928
|TITAN MACHINERY INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|Nine Months Ended October 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Equipment
|$
|361,325
|$
|459,912
|$
|1,054,479
|$
|1,273,014
|Parts
|121,287
|122,342
|331,651
|337,193
|Service
|46,665
|48,944
|136,876
|141,761
|Rental and other
|16,393
|13,312
|41,431
|33,305
|Total Revenue
|545,670
|644,510
|1,564,437
|1,785,273
|Cost of Revenue
|Equipment
|323,118
|422,448
|959,778
|1,181,203
|Parts
|83,897
|83,564
|230,575
|231,217
|Service
|19,179
|17,678
|54,786
|51,767
|Rental and other
|12,082
|9,804
|30,223
|25,489
|Total Cost of Revenue
|438,276
|533,494
|1,275,362
|1,489,676
|Gross Profit
|107,394
|111,016
|289,075
|295,597
|Operating Expenses
|100,610
|100,474
|289,069
|289,539
|Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets
|229
|238
|1,322
|827
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|6,555
|10,304
|(1,316
|)
|5,231
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest and other income
|2,771
|3,442
|5,242
|5,591
|Floorplan interest expense
|(3,564
|)
|(6,183
|)
|(10,780
|)
|(19,521
|)
|Other interest expense
|(4,591
|)
|(4,755
|)
|(13,606
|)
|(14,011
|)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|1,171
|2,808
|(20,460
|)
|(22,710
|)
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
|(73
|)
|1,610
|61
|(4,704
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|1,244
|$
|1,198
|$
|(20,521
|)
|$
|(18,006
|)
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
|22,983
|22,780
|22,929
|22,737
|TITAN MACHINERY INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended October 31,
|2026
|2025
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(20,521
|)
|$
|(18,006
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|28,259
|28,175
|Impairment
|1,322
|827
|Other, net
|3,255
|(6,996
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
|Inventories
|23,846
|120,020
|Manufacturer floorplan payable
|(13,695
|)
|24,819
|Receivables
|(170
|)
|(19,044
|)
|Other working capital
|(8,745
|)
|(45,911
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|13,551
|83,884
|Investing Activities
|Property and equipment purchases
|(9,517
|)
|(18,389
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|6,266
|4,777
|Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired
|(3,917
|)
|(13,370
|)
|Proceeds from business divestitures, net
|5,423
|9,143
|Other, net
|-
|813
|Net Cash Used for Investing Activities
|(1,745
|)
|(17,026
|)
|Financing Activities
|Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable
|5,342
|(56,213
|)
|Net proceeds/(payments) from long-term debt and finance leases
|(18,939
|)
|1,259
|Other, net
|(979
|)
|(776
|)
|Net Cash Used for Financing Activities
|(14,576
|)
|(55,730
|)
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|(142
|)
|1,764
|Net Change in Cash
|(2,912
|)
|12,892
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|28,164
|35,898
|Cash at End of Period
|$
|25,252
|$
|48,790
|TITAN MACHINERY INC.
|Segment Results
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|Nine Months Ended October 31,
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Revenue
|Agriculture
|$
|358,688
|$
|420,941
|(14.8
|)%
|$
|1,013,138
|$
|1,151,082
|(12.0
|)%
|Construction
|79,483
|76,701
|3.6
|%
|225,585
|220,817
|2.2
|%
|Europe
|61,015
|117,012
|(47.9
|)%
|187,535
|308,987
|(39.3
|)%
|Australia
|46,484
|29,856
|55.7
|%
|138,179
|104,387
|32.4
|%
|Total
|$
|545,670
|$
|644,510
|(15.3
|)%
|$
|1,564,437
|$
|1,785,273
|(12.4
|)%
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|Agriculture
|$
|5,947
|$
|6,109
|(2.7
|)%
|$
|(3,531
|)
|$
|(18,966
|)
|81.4
|%
|Construction
|(500
|)
|(1,715
|)
|70.8
|%
|(706
|)
|(7,110
|)
|90.1
|%
|Europe
|30
|3,516
|(99.1
|)%
|(2,229
|)
|13,373
|n/m
|Australia
|(1,080
|)
|(3,770
|)
|71.4
|%
|(6,298
|)
|(6,438
|)
|2.2
|%
|Segment Income Before Income Taxes
|4,397
|4,140
|6.2
|%
|(12,764
|)
|(19,141
|)
|33.3
|%
|Shared Resources
|(3,226
|)
|(1,332
|)
|(142.2
|)%
|(7,696
|)
|(3,569
|)
|(115.6
|)%
|Total
|$
|1,171
|$
|2,808
|(58.3
|)%
|$
|(20,460
|)
|$
|(22,710
|)
|9.9
|%
|*n/m = not meaningful
|TITAN MACHINERY INC.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|Nine Months Ended October 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|EBITDA
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|1,244
|$
|1,198
|$
|(20,521
|)
|$
|(18,006
|)
|Adjustments
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|4,466
|4,531
|13,128
|13,365
|Floorplan interest expense
|3,564
|6,183
|10,780
|19,521
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
|(73
|)
|1,610
|61
|(4,704
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,772
|9,846
|28,259
|28,175
|EBITDA
|18,973
|23,368
|31,707
|38,351
|Adjustments
|Floorplan interest expense
|(3,564
|)
|(6,183
|)
|(10,780
|)
|(19,521
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|15,409
|$
|17,185
|$
|20,927
|$
|18,830
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