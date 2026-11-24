

Total sales increased 8%, on top of 7% last year

Comparable store sales increased 1%

Net income was $106 million, and diluted EPS was $1.67

Excluding certain expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases:



Adjusted EPS of $1.73 exceeded the high end of Q3 guidance



Q4 comp guidance of 1% to 3% maintained; Q4 Adjusted EPS guidance reflects $0.20 per share of incremental fuel and freight expenses Full year Adjusted EPS guidance is now $11.70 to $11.80, which represents 15% to 16% growth versus last year



BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2026.

Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, stated,“Total sales increased 8% in the third quarter, while comp store sales increased 1%. We are disappointed with this result. We saw good sales momentum through late September, but then our store traffic and comp trend were significantly impacted by unseasonably warm weather in October.”

Mr. O'Sullivan continued,“Despite comp growth coming in at the low end of our guidance range, we were pleased to deliver Adjusted EPS above our guidance. We continue to make good progress on our productivity and expense management initiatives.”

Mr. O'Sullivan went on, "We are maintaining our Q4 comp guidance of 1% to 3%. We are excited about our assortments in key Holiday categories. We are adjusting our Q4 EPS guidance down by $0.20 to account for higher fuel surcharges and freight costs. It is worth calling out that despite these adjustments our full year EPS growth is still projected to be in the mid-teens.”

Mr. O'Sullivan concluded,“We recognize that short-term issues, like warm weather or higher gas prices, can lead to a disappointing comp growth in an individual quarter, but this does not affect our huge confidence in the longer-term outlook for our business. We remain very bullish about the underlying performance and the longer-term growth trends in our business.”

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Operating Results



Total sales increased 8% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 to $2,932 million, while comparable store sales increased 1% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.7% vs. 44.2% for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, a decrease of 50 basis points. Freight expense increased 50 basis points, while merchandise margin was flat as a percentage of sales. This includes the reinvestment of tariff related refunds received during the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $235 million vs. $214 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

SG&A was 34.5% as a percentage of net sales vs 35.0% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. Adjusted SG&A, excluding $2 million and $11 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was 26.3% as a percentage of net sales vs. 26.7% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.

The effective tax rate was 26.0% vs. 24.1% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 25.6% vs. 24.1% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Net income was $106 million, or $1.67 per share vs. $105 million, or $1.63 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. Adjusted Net Income was $110 million, or $1.73 per share, vs. $116 million, or $1.80 per share for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025; this also excluded $2 million and $8 million, respectively, of expenses, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 63.5 million during the quarter compared with 64.1 million during the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $283 million vs. $266 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, which excludes $2 million and $11 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, a decrease of 20 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $163 million vs. $167 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, excluding the same amounts, a decrease of 60 basis points as a percentage of sales.



First Nine Months of Fiscal 2026 Results

Total sales increased 11% compared to the first nine months of Fiscal 2025, while comparable store sales increased 3%. Net income increased 35% compared to the same period in Fiscal 2025 to $405 million, or $6.34 per share vs. $4.68 per share in the prior period. Adjusted EBIT, excluding $14 million and $28 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was $608 million vs. $481 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2025, an increase of 80 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted Net Income, excluding $10 million and $21 million, respectively, of expenses, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was $436 million, or $6.84 per share, vs. $332 million, or $5.19 per share for the first nine months of Fiscal 2025.



Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,925 million vs. $1,658 million at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, a 16% increase, driven by our 119 net new stores and a comparable store inventory increase of 10% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. Reserve inventory was 35% of total inventory at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 compared to 35% at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and will be sent to stores in future months or next season.



Liquidity and Debt



The Company ended the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 with $1,338 million in liquidity, comprised of $395 million in unrestricted cash and $943 million in availability on its ABL facility. The Company ended the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 with $1,910 million in outstanding total debt, including $1,708 million on its Term Loan facility, $186 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.



Common Stock Repurchases



During the third quarter of Fiscal 2026, the Company repurchased 291,499 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $81 million. As of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2026, the Company had $137 million remaining on its current share repurchase program authorization. On November 18, 2026, the Company's Board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $750 million of common stock, which is authorized to be executed through February 2029.



Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2026 (the 52-weeks ending January 30, 2027), the Company now expects:



Total sales to increase approximately 10% on top of the 9% increase during Fiscal 2025; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 2% to 3%, on top of the 2% increase during Fiscal 2025;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $1,115 million. This now includes the purchase of our new Philadelphia headquarters, which closed in the third quarter;

To open approximately 115 net new stores;

Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $460 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 20 to 30 basis points versus Fiscal 2025; excluding $16 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2026 and $35 million in Fiscal 2025;

Net interest expense to be approximately $55 million;

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and Adjusted EPS in the range of $11.70 to $11.80, as compared to $10.17 of Adjusted EPS last year; excluding $12 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2026 and $26 million in Fiscal 2025. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 64 million shares.



For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026 (the 13-weeks ending January 30, 2027), the Company now expects:



Total sales to increase in the range of 7% to 9%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 1% to 3% versus the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025;

Adjusted EBIT margin to decrease 100 to 80 basis points versus the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025; excluding approximately $2 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026 and $8 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025;

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 27%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $4.85 to $4.95, as compared to $4.99 in Adjusted EPS last year; excluding $2 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026 and $6 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS guidance now includes an incremental $0.20 per share of higher freight and fuel expense, not previously contemplated in prior earnings guidance. Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBIT margin guidance also includes the remaining $35M of tariff refunds we expect to reinvest during the quarter.



The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures presented above to the comparable GAAP measures, because doing so would require estimates for items that are inherently difficult to predict and would involve unreasonable effort. These items may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, losses on debt extinguishment, impairment charges, and the related tax effects. Some of these items could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on November 24, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's third quarter results. The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871 (passcode: 1769884) and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 24, 2026 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET through December 1, 2026 11:59 p.m. ET. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-609-800-9909. The replay passcode is 1769884.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2025 net sales of $11.5 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“BURL.” The Company operated 1,330 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 in 47 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, high-quality branded merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including fashion-focused women's apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

David J. Glick

Marisa Sharkey

855-973-8445

...

Allison Malkin

ICR, Inc.

203-682-8225

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including those about the external environment, as well as statements describing our outlook for future periods, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those we expected, including general economic conditions, such as inflation and fuel costs, and the domestic and international political situation and the related impact on consumer confidence and spending; competitive factors, including the scale and potential consolidation of some of our competitors, rise of e-commerce spending, pricing and promotional activities of major competitors, and an increase in competition within the markets in which we compete; seasonal fluctuations in our net sales, operating income and inventory levels; the reduction in traffic to, or the closing of, the other destination retailers in the shopping areas where our stores are located; our ability to identify changing consumer preferences and demand; our ability to meet evolving regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations regarding environmental, social or governance matters; extreme and/or unseasonable weather conditions caused by climate change or otherwise adversely impacting demand; effects of public health crises, epidemics or pandemics; our ability to sustain our growth plans or successfully implement our long-range strategic plans; our ability to execute our opportunistic buying and inventory management process; our ability to optimize our existing stores or maintain favorable lease terms; the availability, selection and purchasing of attractive brand name merchandise on favorable terms; our ability to attract, train and retain quality employees and temporary personnel in sufficient numbers; labor costs and our ability to manage a large workforce; the solvency of parties with whom we do business and their willingness to perform their obligations to us; import risks, including tax and trade policies, tariffs and government regulations; disruption in our distribution network; our ability to protect our information systems against service interruption, misappropriation of data, breaches of security, or other cyber-related attacks; risks related to the methods of payment we accept; the success of our advertising and marketing programs in generating sufficient levels of customer traffic and awareness; damage to our corporate reputation or brand; impact of potential loss of executives or other key personnel; our ability to comply with existing and changing laws, rules, regulations and local codes; lack of or insufficient insurance coverage; issues with merchandise safety and shrinkage; our ability to comply with increasingly rigorous privacy and data security regulations; impact of legal and regulatory proceedings relating to us; use of social media by us or by third parties at our direction in violation of applicable laws and regulations; our ability to generate sufficient cash to fund our operations and service our debt obligations; our ability to comply with covenants in our debt agreements; the consequences of the possible conversion of our convertible notes; our reliance on dividends, distributions and other payments, advance and transfers of funds from our subsidiaries to meet our obligations; the volatility of our stock price; the impact of the anti-takeover provisions in our governing documents; impact of potential shareholder activism; and each of the factors that may be described from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. For each of these factors, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.



