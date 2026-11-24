Andrea Loreni discusses fear, courage and walking the high wire on Tomorrow, Today.

Andrea Loreni discusses courage, falling and the Zen practice behind his high-altitude crossings, from Milan skyscrapers to a temple pond in Japan.

- Andrea LoreniSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Andrea Loreni, the Italian high-wire walker who specializes in high-altitude crossings and speaks to companies and institutions about risk. The conversation covers Loreni's path from a philosophy degree to street performance and the high wire, what walking a wire teaches about fear and courage and how he applies those lessons to decisions made under uncertainty.Loreni says in the episode that after studying philosophy he became a street performer, touring Italy in a van as a juggler. He took on his first large wire walk at about 31, when a festival organizer asked for a longer crossing: a 120-meter walk over a river, about 12 meters high. He later paired the wire with Zen meditation, including five weeks at Sogen-ji temple in Okayama, Japan, where he returned to walk over the temple pond.Topics covered in the episode include:- Why he came to see truth less as an abstract idea and more as authenticity- How he trained about 1 meter off the ground between two trees and spent his first month mostly learning how to fall- The role of the balancing pole, and why he calls himself a master of unbalance rather than of balance- The Zen image of thoughts as clouds passing through a steady sky, and why he believes the mind cannot simply stop thinking- His first fall in an official performance, during a world record attempt on a steeply tilted wire after about 18 years of walking, and how his team's support helped him treat the failure as part of life- Why he believes early success can breed overconfidence, on the wire and in business- How he uses the wire in corporate talks and team-building sessions on risk, pressure and changeLoreni describes the wire as a place of unusual freedom because there is no room to pretend: a walker who is scared has to be scared, and one who is happy can simply be happy. He separates courage from the absence of fear. "Maybe you think courage is to have no fear. I think courage is to do the thing you have to do even when you are scared," Loreni said. Asked what lies behind fear, he answered that it is freedom, which he links to accepting fear rather than fighting it."The wire could be a business. The wire could be a personal situation. The wire could be anything in life. But going above and seeing from the top gives you the real perspective about how to manage risk," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=V-l-b8sA8XwAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Andrea LoreniAndrea Loreni is a high-wire walker from Turin, Italy, who specializes in high-altitude crossings. He holds a degree in theoretical philosophy and practices Zen meditation under Shodo Harada Roshi at Sogen-ji in Okayama, Japan. His crossings include a 250-meter walk at a height of 90 meters in Pennabilli, Italy, in 2011 and, in 2023, a walk about 140 meters above Milan between the Bosco Verticale and the UniCredit Tower, as well as a 410-meter crossing of the Ridracoli dam. He speaks to organizations about risk, working under pressure and change.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

Shekhar Natarajan

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Andrea Loreni x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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From Street Juggling to Skyscraper Wires, High-Wire Walker Andrea Loreni Tells Tomorrow, Today How Fear Leads to Freedom News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 24, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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