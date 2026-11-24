Share of Amazon US page-1 product titles at 75 characters or less: the same 2,932 products from June to November 2026, and all page-1 titles in mid-November. Data: Webotee.

Who held the buy box in November 2026 on 389,291 Amazon US products, split by who held it in January 2025. Data: Webotee.

Where Amazon's Overall Pick badge sat among the organic results on page 1 of 320,634 US searches, November 9 to 22, 2026. Data: Webotee.

Measured on Amazon US in November 2026: the 75-character title rule, Amazon's buy-box share on the same products since 2025, the Overall Pick and more.

- Nikola Cosic, founder, WeboteeBELGRADE, SERBIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Webotee, a research tool for Amazon sellers, brands and agencies, has published seven studies of the Amazon US marketplace. Each is built from Webotee's own readings of Amazon product, offer and search pages in November 2026, and each states its sample, its dates and its method. The studies are free to read at webotee/intelligence.The findings:1. Titles after the 75-character rule. Amazon's limit of 75 characters for product titles took effect on July 27, 2026. In mid-November, 61% of the product titles on page 1 of US searches were 75 characters or less, and 55% in the UK. On the same 2,932 products followed since June, the share rose from 10% in June to 34% in the week the rule took effect and 59% in November.2. Amazon's own retail on the same products. Of 389,291 US products followed from January 2025 to November 2026, Amazon still held the buy box in November 2026 on 80.9% of the products it had sold itself in January 2025, and held it on 2.2% of the products third-party sellers had held. Its share of buy boxes on those products moved from 22.2% to 19.7%. Amazon reports that third-party sellers sold 61% of the units on its stores in the third quarter of 2026, close to the 2024 level; the study measures the buy box on a fixed set of products, not units.3. What sells, and who sells it. Among product families showing 1K+ bought in the past month, independent sellers held the buy box on 62%. Amazon's share rose with demand, from 38% at 1K+ to 75% at 50K+.4. The Overall Pick badge. Amazon's Overall Pick appeared on 87% of 320,634 US searches, never on two products at once, and sat on the first organic result 62% of the time. It went to the cheapest product on the page 5% of the time.5. The buy box and price. On page-1 listings with more than one seller, the buy box went to the lowest price including shipping 83% of the time. When it did not, the median gap was 2.5%.6. What a Best Sellers Rank is worth. A main-category rank between 2,001 and 5,000 typically came with Amazon's "6K+ bought in past month" in Health & Household and "100+" in Musical Instruments.7. Best-selling brands. Counting products that showed 10K+ bought in the past month, Amazon Basics led with 236, followed by Nature Made with 55 and CeraVe with 42."Most claims about Amazon come without the sample behind them. These studies follow the same products over time and state the sample and the method, so anyone can check what changed and what did not."Every figure is dated and carries its sample size on the study's page. The studies use Amazon's own "bought in past month" figure where stated, describe what was observed and do not assess any seller's conduct. They are refreshed on a schedule, monthly for the best-selling products and brands.About WeboteeWebotee is a research tool for Amazon sellers, brands and agencies. It follows sellers, brands and products across 11 Amazon marketplaces and Walmart US, and answers questions in its web app, in a Chrome extension and inside Claude or ChatGPT. Plans start at $19 a month. More at .

NIKOLA COSIC

CP Development d.o.o.

+381 63 397593

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Webotee Publishes Seven Amazon Marketplace Studies for Sellers and Brands News Provided By CP Development d.o.o. November 24, 2026, 11:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail, Technology



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