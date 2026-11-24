Solus Power's latest deployable tactical energy system progresses to the next phase of field evaluation following MoD demonstration.

- Stas Leonidou, Founder and CEO of Solus Power

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solus Power has demonstrated its next generation Kratos portable energy system to Ministry of Defence (MoD) stakeholders at RMB Chivenor, marking a further milestone in the development of deployable power solutions for military operations in contested environments.

Designed to deliver power at the point of need, Kratos is a ruggedised, modular energy system developed for operations where conventional infrastructure may be unavailable, compromised or denied.

The technology has been developed through an MoD-supported programme involving UK Defence Innovation (UKDI), with technical collaboration from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and support from the UK Commando Force.

Kratos delivers scalable, deployable energy for mission-critical equipment, including communications, UAV operations and other power-dependent systems. Its modular architecture supports flexible energy provision for dispersed forces, enhancing operational independence and reducing reliance on fixed power infrastructure.

Stas Leonidou, Founder and CEO of Solus Power, commented:

"Power is fundamental to modern military operations, but access to it cannot depend on fixed infrastructure. Kratos has been developed to deliver reliable, adaptable energy directly at the point of need, supporting operational flexibility and resilience in contested environments.

"The demonstration at Chivenor reflects the progress of our work with the MoD and provides a valuable foundation for the next stage of field evaluation."

Jake Calvert - Lieutenant Colonel Royal Marines, commented:

"Access to reliable power at the point of need is increasingly important as military operations become more dispersed and reliant on electrically powered capabilities. Working with industry to explore deployable energy solutions is an important part of addressing these evolving requirements. The demonstration at Chivenor provides an opportunity to assess the technology and inform further evaluation."

Following the demonstration, Kratos units will now be deployed to Norway for field trials to assess their capabilities under operational conditions.

About Solus Power

Solus Power is a UK energy technology company developing sovereign, deployable power solutions for defence and other demanding applications. Through its Kratos platform, the company is focused on delivering resilient, modular energy systems at the point of need, supporting operational independence where conventional infrastructure is unavailable or denied.

Power Beyond Infrastructure.

Abigail Singleton

Singleton PR

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Solus Power Demonstrates Next Generation Kratos at RMB Chivenor Ahead of Field Trials News Provided By Singleton PR November 24, 2026, 11:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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