MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh over District Collector Padmaja's allegation that the legislator sent her obscene messages.

He accused Chief Minister Joseph Vijay of shielding the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA and sought action against anyone who helped conceal the complaint.

In a statement, Seeman said the matter had been brought to the government's attention on July 31. He asked why Vijay had taken no action for 115 days after the complaint was made and why ministers had publicly denied that the incident had occurred.

Seeman singled out Minister Nirmal Kumar, asking on what basis he had told a press conference that the MLA had not sent the messages.

He said the government should examine the role of ministers in its handling of the complaint and take action against anyone found responsible for suppressing it. Recalling Vijay's public pledge of zero tolerance for crimes against women.

Seeman asked what confidence an ordinary woman could have in approaching the police if an officer who heads a district administration had to seek the court's intervention to get her complaint against a ruling party legislator addressed.

Vijay had promised to stand by women“like a brother” and to create an environment in which women and children could live with dignity and without fear, Seeman said.

He questioned the Chief Minister's silence when a woman serving as a district magistrate sought action.

The NTK leader contrasted the handling of Padmaja's complaint with the speed of Karthika's arrest in connection with the Dharapuram by-election and that of Isai Mathivanan while he was travelling.

He also cited the succession of cases filed against Sattai Duraimurugan for criticising the government. Seeman said Vijay had condemned remarks ridiculing Sathyabhama during the Dharapuram by-election.

He asked why the Chief Minister had yet to speak publicly about Padmaja's complaint or condemn the abuse directed at Justice Victoria Gowri after she spoke about the matter at an event.

Questioning what the administration had done before the National Commission for Women and the Madras High Court intervened, Seeman asked whether the state's Singappen task force, set up to protect women, had acted on the complaint.

He urged the government to pursue criminal action against Vignesh and called on Vijay to explain the delay.