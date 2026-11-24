MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 24 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted in Tripura ahead of the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections after a rally featuring masked youths wearing saffron scarves triggered complaints from opposition parties and prompted intervention by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed displeasure over the incident, stating that he was unaware of the rally and asked the concerned authorities as well as the party leadership to look into the matter.

Responding to media queries, the Chief Minister said he had no prior knowledge of the rally involving youths wearing masks and caps. He said he had instructed the concerned authorities and party leadership to inquire into the matter.

“We do not like such types of rallies. We do not want to conduct such types of rallies wearing masks and caps,” Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

The controversy began last week when a large number of youths, led by Power and Law (Parliamentary Affairs) Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other BJP leaders, wearing masks and saffron scarves, were seen participating in an election campaign rally in Agartala.

Photographs and videos of the procession surfaced, triggering discussion and criticism in political circles.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) and the Congress separately approached the State Election Commission, raising objections to the rally. Leader of the Opposition and CPI (M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury submitted a written complaint to the Commission, alleging that such processions could create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among voters.

He also urged the Commission to strengthen security arrangements and ensure that central forces remain directly under its control to guarantee free and peaceful polling.

Similarly, Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha strongly criticised the incident. Alleging attempts to influence voters through the involvement of outsiders, he demanded appropriate action from the police administration.

Following complaints submitted by the opposition parties, the State Election Commission took up the matter.

Speaking to the media, Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said that the complaint had already been forwarded to Tripura Police for investigation. He added that the police had been directed to verify the allegations and take necessary action in accordance with the law.