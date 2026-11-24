MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited a Gurudwara in Por village of Gandhinagar district to mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and unity in the state.

Patel bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism, and participated in the special prayer ceremony (Ardas).

He prayed for the happiness, prosperity, peace, unity and continued development of the people of Gujarat. During the visit, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, chief sevadar of the Gurudwara Management Committee, and Paramjeet Kaur Chhabra welcomed the Chief Minister.

They presented him with a traditional khes and saropa (ceremonial shawl), along with a replica of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The Chief Minister also participated in the langar, the community kitchen organised at the Gurudwara, by serving prasad to devotees along with other dignitaries.

The visit coincided with Gurpurab, also known as Prakash Purab, which is observed on Kartik Purnima to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth.

Born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan, Guru Nanak was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. His teachings emphasised the oneness of God, equality and service to humanity.

Gurpurab is being observed across the country on Tuesday, with devotees visiting Gurdwaras, participating in prayers and devotional singing, and taking part in community service and langar.

Gandhinagar Mayor Rupsinhji Thakor, MLAs Rita Patel and Alpesh Thakor, city BJP organisation president Ashish Dave, other office-bearers, local leaders and members of the Sikh community were present during the Chief Minister's visit.