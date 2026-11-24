MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) In a 'dowry harassment' case in Sonipat, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has sought a report within seven days from Haryana Police and asked the Delhi Police to conduct a departmental inquiry against the bridegroom who works as a Constable, an official said on Tuesday.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of a media report concerning "dowry harassment" wherein a serving Delhi Police employee demanded an SUV and mounted pressure on the bride's family for the fulfilment of his demand, the official said.

According to the media report, a serving Delhi Police Constable allegedly refused to join his wedding rituals because his demand for a particular brand of SUV costing Rs 13 lakh was not met by the bride's family.

The allegation is that the groom left the wedding venue with his family, leaving the bride waiting at the mandap on November 20.

Rahatkar directed the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, and the Delhi Commissioner of Police (CP) Anurag Kumar to take necessary action and conduct a departmental inquiry into the conduct of the police personnel concerned, the statement said.

The Commission also called for an investigation into the demand for dowry, the alleged harassment of the bride and her family, and the role of the groom's family in it.

The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

"Linking marriage to demands for dowry is a criminal offence and socially unacceptable. Strict legal action must be ensured against anyone responsible for dowry harassment, regardless of their position or profession," the NCW said in the statement.

In a separate case last week, the Commission sought a report within a week from Tamil Nadu Police Chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal over the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station.

An official in a statement on social media platform X said, "The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published on November 21 regarding the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station in Tamil Nadu."

"The victim's body was reportedly discovered four days after the incident. The accused has been arrested by the Railway Police. The NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a thorough and time-bound investigation, examination of possible security lapses and preservation of CCTV footage and forensic evidence," the statement said.

"The Commission has also called for expeditious identification of the deceased and tracing of her family. It has sought a comprehensive review of railway station security, particularly the monitoring of unoccupied coaches, night patrolling and coordination among the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force and railway authorities," it added.