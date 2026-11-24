MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Nov 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday pushed back against speculation surrounding veteran leader and NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar's political retirement, stating that Pawar will never stop and will continue doing positive work.

Speaking to media persons in Nagpur-where he had arrived for the 27th anniversary celebration of the International Dragon Palace Temple in Kamptee-CM Fadnavis responded to swirling rumours sparked by a newspaper report claiming Pawar could announce his retirement on his birthday, December 12.

The speculation had also fueled talk that Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could move toward joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following such a step.

CM Fadnavis said it is the collective wish of everyone that Sharad Pawar enjoys good health. Noting that Pawar remains active today, Fadnavis said he has observed the veteran leader closely and sees him consistently taking interest in various projects and initiatives.

Calling discussions around Pawar's retirement inappropriate, CM Fadnavis asserted that Pawar will never stop in his life and expressed confidence that he will keep doing something positive.

"It is the wish of all of us that Sharad Pawar Saheb enjoys good health. Pawar Saheb is active even today, and having observed him closely, I have seen that he consistently takes an interest in various projects and works. Therefore, it is not appropriate to discuss his retirement. I am confident that he will never stop in his lifetime," he noted.

CM Fadnavis' comment comes amid the political buzz in Maharashtra, which intensified after a media report suggested Pawar-who turns 86 on December 12-might step back from active politics, accompanied by claims that his faction could explore aligning with the NDA afterwards.

Leaders from Pawar's camp, including Supriya Sule, as well as allies like Sanjay Raut, have rejected the reports regarding Pawar's retirement and any move toward the NDA.

Sule expressed anger over a newspaper report suggesting Pawar might step down from politics, calling it "outrageous" that retirement rumours were being circulated about a leader of his stature.

"Sharad Pawar will not retire. The public will decide who should retire; Sharad Pawar still has 5 years left in the Rajya Sabha, so how could Sharad Pawar retire?” she further added. Her sharp response has been viewed by political observers as an effort to put a full stop to the retirement chatter.

Raut also condemned the reports, framing Pawar's six-decade political career around fighting fundamentalist forces and upholding the ideals of social reformers Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar.

Raut argued it would be inappropriate if those eager to join power sidelined Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology, adding that he did not believe Pawar would take such a step.

Targeting opponents, Raut criticised suggestions that Pawar should rest after his party was split, and asserted that opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stems from how he is running the country.