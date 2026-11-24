MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 24 (IANS) The Crime Branch arrested a woman from the national capital for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of arranging an international cruise trip to Canada and Alaska, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Pooja Tiwari, allegedly collected the money from complainant Arun Dixit in December last year, promising to arrange foreign trip. However, no booking was made, and she later switched off her mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said.

The complainant had planned the trip with his family and came in contact with accused through an acquaintance. She allegedly promised to arrange tourist visas, cruise reservations, hotel accommodation and air tickets at comparatively lower charges.

According to the police, the accused collected Rs 14.38 lakh through different transactions between November and December 2025. A portion of the money was allegedly transferred to her husband's bank account, while another amount was collected in the name of hotel and ticket bookings through travel platforms.

The accused allegedly provided fake air tickets carrying invalid passenger name record (PNR) numbers and incorrect biometric appointment details. She subsequently stopped responding to the complainant's calls and switched off her mobile phone.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told newsmen that the Crime Branch took over probe, following a complaint.

"Based on technical intelligence, we traced the accused to Delhi and arrested her. She has been granted three days of police remand, and we are questioning her to recover the cheated amount and ascertain whether others were involved," Tripathi told IANS.

The accused, identified as Pooja Singh alias Pooja Tiwari, is 28 years old and a resident of Faridabad in Haryana. Police have registered a case against her under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Crime Branch is also examining the bank transactions and possible involvement of other persons in the alleged fraud. Further investigation is underway.