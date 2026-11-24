MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljeet Singh Cheema on Tuesday welcomed the revival of party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the two parties had ushered in unprecedented development in Punjab during their previous tenures in power.

He described the announcement as an answer to the prayers of people in the state, who, according to him, wanted the return of the alliance.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, confirming that the two parties would contest the next Assembly elections together.

Speaking to IANS, Cheema said the announcement had come on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, marking the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

"Today is Gurpurab, the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj. The people of Punjab had been offering prayers for this, and I believe that on this special occasion, their prayers are finally going to be answered. There was a strong need for this alliance, which the people of Punjab had been feeling for a long time," Cheema said.

He further recalled the previous governments formed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, claiming that their partnership had brought significant progress to the state.

"For the peace, harmony and communal brotherhood of Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP had done exemplary work together in the state in the past, forming three governments. Unprecedented development had taken place in Punjab during that period. People wanted to witness that golden era once again," he told IANS.

Taking aim at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Cheema said the revival of the SAD-BJP alliance had sent a clear political message to both parties.

Addressing reporters, the SAD leader said the people of Punjab would deliver their verdict on the performance of the two parties in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"The message to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party is now very clear -- they have no space left in Punjab. The betrayal that both these parties committed against Punjab during their respective tenures and governments, along with their failure to fulfil promises, was also highlighted during the press conference. Now, the public will decide the punishment they deserve in the 2027 elections and will permanently show them the door," Cheema said.