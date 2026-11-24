MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 24 (IANS) Officials of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu and Kashmir, seized 850 kg of paneer valued at approximately Rs 1.70 lakh, deemed unfit for human consumption, during a late-night enforcement inspection at the Jammu Bus Stand, officials said on Tuesday.

Operating under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety, Jammu, the enforcement team intercepted the consignment, which documents recovered at the scene indicated was being transported from Punjab.

According to FDA officials, the inspection revealed that the perishable consignment was being ferried without adequate temperature-control arrangements. The team also detected violations of mandatory labelling requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Taking serious note of the breaches, the Food Safety Team confiscated the entire consignment and initiated legal proceedings under relevant provisions of the Act. The department has launched an investigation to trace the supply chain and identify those responsible for the violations, with further legal action to follow once statutory procedures are completed.

Reiterating statutory compliance norms, the FDA emphasised that all perishable food items, including paneer, meat, and fish, must be transported, stored, and handled under prescribed temperature-controlled conditions alongside strict adherence to labelling standards.

The department warned Food Business Operators against flouting food safety regulations, stating that stringent enforcement drives will continue to safeguard public health. Consumers have also been urged to remain vigilant and report the sale or distribution of unsafe or adulterated food items to the department via its official email,....

The seizure comes amid heightened public anxiety across Kashmir following a renewed rotten meat scare, which has prompted many residents to avoid roadside eateries and restaurants, while religious, political, and social activists have voiced concern over the authorities' inability to completely curb the sale of adulterated food.