MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Two Congress MLAs in Telangana, who have openly voiced dissent against the state government, met newly-appointed AICC in-charge B. M. Sandeep, last night.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy separately met Sandeep, following direction from the party leadership.

Both the MLAs understood to have given a clarification to Sandeep with regard to their recent remarks, criticising the government.

The AICC in-charge has reportedly advised the MLAs to avoid airing their views publicly. He told the MLAs that they can reach out to him if they have any grievances.

Sandeep had earlier stated that he would respond to the issues concerning the MLAs after holding discussions with all leaders of the party and understanding the situation in the state.

Earlier, the AICC in-charge also discussed the issue with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) Chairman Mallu Ravi.

Mallu Ravi had stated that the Raj Gopal Reddy went overboard and that AICC will take a decision about him.

A section of party leaders are mounting pressure on the leadership to act against Raj Gopal Reddy, who had been openly criticising Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Raj Gopal Reddy last week launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy over alleged discrimination in allocating development funds.

Anirudh Reddy had raised serious questions over corruption by government officials and alleged that their conduct is tarnishing the image of the Congress government.

He alleged that government officials were demanding hefty commissions from contractors to process bills.

Addressing a public meeting in Siddipet on November 19, Revanth Reddy had targeted dissenting Congress MLAs with the remark that they seem to have been“bitten by mad dogs”. He had also stated that that party workers will take them to a“mental hospital”.

Raj Gopal Reddy had hit back at the Chief Minister the next day saying leaders in high positions should speak with dignity.

"They must realise that the public will not appreciate it if they act arbitrarily, driven by the arrogance of power," Raja Gopal Reddy said in a post on social media platform X.

"It should be remembered that neither the people of Telangana nor history will ever forgive those in power who -- having attained their positions perhaps by a stroke of luck -- indulge in rampant corruption, disregard the needs of the public, and preside over a malicious administration," the MLA added.

"I pray to Lord Ayyappa to grant these key leaders the wisdom and the capacity for self-reflection, so that they may govern with integrity and honesty, and fulfill the promises they have made," he said.