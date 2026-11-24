Real Kashmir FC Secure First Season Win With 3-1 Victory Over Dempo

Real Kashmir FC registered their first win of the Star Cement Indian Football League 2026–27 season with a convincing 3-1 victory over in-form Dempo SC at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Monday. Rohen Singh, Alain Eyenga and Marcus Joseph found the net for the Snow Leopards, while Rowllin Borges scored the lone goal for the visitors.

The result takes Real Kashmir to seventh place in the standings with five points, while Dempo SC remain second with nine points. Real Kashmir goalkeeper Susnata Malik was awarded the Man of the Match honour for his crucial saves throughout the contest, which played a key role in securing all three points for the hosts.

Real Kashmir made a positive start in the game and took the lead in the 19th minute through Rohen Singh. Lalawmpuia Sailo did well to drive into the box, get past his marker and lay the ball off to Rohen, who finished brilliantly with his left foot to beat Dempo goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee. The hosts continued to press and came close to doubling their advantage in the 23rd minute when former Dempo player and Real Kashmir captain Marcus Joseph unleashed a long-range effort. However, Subhajit produced an excellent save to keep his side in the contest.

Real Kashmir extended their lead in the 33rd minute. Following a short corner, Dempo's midfielder Rowllin Borges failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to Alain Eyenga, who poked it into the net with his right foot to make it 2-0. Dempo responded almost immediately, reducing the deficit two minutes later. Laximanrao Rane delivered a teasing cross from the left, and although Real Kashmir goalkeeper Susnata Malik managed to get a hand to it, the ball fell kindly for Rowllin Borges, who finished from close range to make it 2-1.

Dempo looked to build on the momentum and enjoyed greater possession as the first half progressed, but Real Kashmir held on to their one-goal advantage at the break. The Golden Eagles carried their attacking intent into the second half and put the Real Kashmir defence under sustained pressure. In the 54th minute, Borges tested Susnata with a well-struck free-kick, but the goalkeeper produced an equally impressive save to keep the ball out. Four minutes later, Susnata was called into action again, making a diving stop to deny Borges' header following a cross from Dempo's captain Richmond Owusu.

Dempo continued to control possession and looked for openings through Rane, Owusu and Arnold Oliveira. However, Real Kashmir's defensive unit remained organised, with Alain Eyenga making an important block to deny Oliveira in the 70th minute. Despite creating several opportunities, the visitors were unable to find the equaliser. Real Kashmir, meanwhile, looked to make the most of their opportunities on the counter. Subhajit denied Sailo and Marcus Joseph with saves in the 80th minute as the hosts threatened to extend their lead.

The decisive moment arrived in the 87th minute when Real Kashmir scored their third goal. Thabiso Brown collected a diagonal ball from midfield and laid it off for substitute Lalrokima, who drove into the box before squaring it across goal. Marcus Joseph was on hand to finish and put the result beyond doubt. Dempo continued to search for a way back into the contest, but the Snow Leopards held firm to secure all three points and their first victory of the season.