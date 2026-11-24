ISAM To Host 65th Annual Conference From 26-27 November 2026 In Bengaluru

The Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) will host its 65th Annual Conference from 26-27 November 2026 at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), Bengaluru. Established in 1952, ISAM stands as the nation's sole registered aeromedical society. Dedicated to fostering the exchange of knowledge and pioneering research to resolve complex aeromedical challenges, the Society has convened its annual scientific conference since 1954.

As the premier nodal hub for aeromedical activities in India, IAM plays a critical role in providing medical support for the design and development of indigenous aircraft and India's ambitious human spaceflight programme. The theme for this year, 'One Airspace - One Mission: Aeromedical Support from Runway to Orbit', articulates a unified vision of Aerospace Medicine that seamlessly integrates military aviation, civil aviation and human spaceflight, according to the Ministry of Defence. This theme underscores the synergy between clinical excellence, operational medicine, and cutting-edge research, aimed at harmonising standards and enhancing interdisciplinary collaboration across every domain of flight.

The conference will be inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), in the presence of distinguished military and civil dignitaries from India and abroad. The event is expected to draw approximately 250 delegates, including medical professionals from the military and civil aviation sectors, IAF aircrew and eminent scientists from DRDO, and aerospace industry agencies, the ministry further said.

A key highlight of the event will be the Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration, to be delivered by APVS Prasad, Chief Executive, CEMILAC, and the Air Vice Marshal Srinagesh Memorial Oration will be delivered by Air Vice Marshal Anupam Agarwal (Retd), Principal Consultant (Aerospace Medicine), Airport Authority of India. Furthermore, the JHF Manekshaw Panel will feature expert insights from Wing Commander Surender Sodhi (Retd) and Colonel KN Rao (Retd).

In a landmark addition this year, the Society is launching a premier lecture series, the "Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma lecture", to honour the monumental legacy of Cosmonaut Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retd). This series aims to unite visionaries and trailblazers to deliberate on the future of space exploration and India's expanding footprint in Space Medicine and technology. The inaugural lecture will be delivered by Mr Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.

The scientific programme will feature over 100 research papers presented through panels, symposia, podiums and poster sessions. Complementing the deliberations, a scientific exhibition will showcase state-of-the-art aeromedical equipment and biomedical devices. The conference will serve as a forum for intellectual exchange, providing a unique opportunity for subject matter experts to collaborate and roster jointness in the advancement of aerospace medicine.