Lawyers Seek Court Action To Light Karthigai Deepam On Hilltop Today

Lawyers representing the petitioners on Tuesday made an urgent mention before Justice GR Swaminathan at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking directions to ensure that the Karthigai Deepam is lit at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

Advocates Manoj Kumar, a resident of Thiruparankundram, Malai Raja and Jaswanth, appearing for the petitioners, brought the matter to the court's attention. The petitioners contended that the prohibitory order imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS by the Madurai District Collector was illegal and in violation of the Supreme Court's directions. They sought the immediate quashing of the order.

They also sought directions to the Union Government to provide necessary assistance and logistical support through the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to facilitate the implementation of the Supreme Court's November 20 order, ensuring that the Karthigai Deepam is lit at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill on Tuesday. The petitioners alleged that the Madurai district administration had taken steps to obstruct the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, particularly by imposing prohibitory orders across the district on Monday night.

They urged the High Court to issue appropriate directions to the Union Government to ensure that the Tamil Nadu government complies with and implements the Supreme Court's order.

Earlier, in view of the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thiruparankundram, Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran has prohibited the operation of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) over Thiruparankundram Hill and its surrounding areas on November 23 and 24. As part of these measures, under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016, the entire Thiruparankundram Hill, including its summit, the Girivalam pathways, the road stretching from the Thiruparankundram entrance arch to the 16-Pillar Mandapam, and the areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills, has been declared a Red Zone, where drone operations and the flying of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are prohibited from November 23 to 24.

Accordingly, operating drones in these areas without prior permission is strictly prohibited during this period. Those who need to operate drones for unavoidable reasons must obtain prior approval from the concerned authorities. The Madurai City Police have warned that legal action will be initiated against anyone violating this order.

Earlier on Friday, November 29, the apex court permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in a temporary arrangement, subject to safeguards prescribed by the court. The one-time permission for lighting the lamp on November 24 has been granted only because the larger legal dispute remains pending and requires adjudication. The court expressly left all questions arising in the proceedings open for consideration by it.

The Court has directed that the ritual be performed by a restricted team organised by the temple administration. The Madurai District Collector will decide the size and composition of the team in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner. The Collector will also supervise the arrangements. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking to review a one-time interim arrangement for lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.