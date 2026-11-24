Washing your sweater the wrong way can cause shrinking, stretching, fading and loss of softness. Discover common sweater-washing mistakes to avoid and simple care tips to keep your winter wear looking new for longer.

The first mistake many people make when washing woollen clothes is using hot water. It is not good to soak sweaters in very hot water to remove dirt and stains. This can damage the structure of the wool threads, causing the clothes to shrink or lose their softness. The color of some clothes might also fade. Therefore, you should check the care label of the garment and use cold water or lukewarm water accordingly.

After washing, you must avoid squeezing sweaters tightly to drain the water. Tightly squeezing hand-knitted sweaters, in particular, can loosen the thread connections and distort their shape. Similarly, if you hang a wet sweater on a hanger, its weight might cause it to stretch. Instead, you can place it on a clean towel, press gently to absorb excess water, and then lay it flat on a drying net or a cloth to dry.

Using the same detergent powder for all types of clothes is not the right approach. Strong detergents can damage woollen clothes especially. This can reduce the softness of the clothes and alter the nature of the threads. Therefore, it's better to use a mild liquid detergent made specifically for woollen clothes. You should also avoid using more detergent than necessary and follow its usage instructions.

Choosing a high spin speed when washing sweaters in a washing machine is another mistake. This can change the shape of the clothes and damage the threads. So, you must read the care label on the garment before washing. Only if machine washing is allowed, use the gentle wash setting for woollen clothes. It's also essential to avoid spinning at high speeds.

Scrubbing hard with a brush to remove stains from a sweater can damage the surface of the garment. This causes threads to pop out and turn into small pills. The garment will also start looking old. Therefore, you must carefully clean the stained area with a soft cloth. Excessive rubbing must also be avoided. By avoiding these five mistakes and following garment care instructions, you can keep sweaters and woollen clothes in good condition for a long time.